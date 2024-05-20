How Melania Trump Has Handled The Death Of Her Mother Amalija

Melania Trump lost her mother, Amalija Knavs, in January 2024, marking the beginning of a difficult period of grieving for the former first lady. Knavs had been suffering from an undisclosed illness, and Donald Trump shed light into her condition in December 2023 when he explained Melania's reason for skipping the Trumps' New Year's Eve party. "Melania — great first lady, so popular, the people love her — she's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering," he told guests at Mar-a-Lago, People reported. Sadly, Amalija would not recover.

Melania was close with her mother who, along with her husband Viktor, moved to the U.S. from Slovenia after Barron Trump was born in 2006. The Knavs became naturalized citizens in 2018 and lived with the Trump family in New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida. "Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family. It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother," a source told Fox News, addressing why she missed the New Year's festivities amid speculation about Melania Trump's absence on the campaign trail.

In her statement announcing Amalija's death, Melania showed a deep admiration for her mother. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity," she wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, highlighting her mother's dedication to her family. Losing that support system took a toll on Melania, especially amid the difficulties she has faced with Donald's legal and political troubles.