Melania Trump's Plans For The Campaign Trail Are More Unclear Than Ever

Melania Trump's conspicuous absence from Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign has become something of a running joke, and some appearances between March and April 2024 have failed to shed light on her plans for the home stretch. Rather, they seem calculated to exhibit Melania's support while showing she wants no part in any of Donald's political and legal drama. But Donald says she'll be by his side at some point. "When it's appropriate, but pretty soon," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press" in September 2023.

According to Donald, Melania has been prioritizing their son, Barron, who will graduate from high school in the summer before the elections. "She's right now with Barron in school. She loves that boy," he explained. Melania has indeed always made her son a priority. She famously delayed her move to the White House in 2017 so that Barron, then 11, could finish the school year in New York City. But Melania's absence this time seems different because of everything that has gone down.

Donald is currently facing a whopping 91 felony charges in both state and federal courts. Additionally, Donald's hush money trial involving adult film star Stormy Daniels has reportedly caused Melania a lot of embarrassment and anger. Amid the slew of legal woes, many have speculated that Melania wants to keep her name out of them. In August 2023, sources told Radar she was even looking into divorce, though no actions have been taken. However, Melania has shown she's still in the game.