Trump Tops His Messiest Trial Look Yet With Bizarre Orange Tan Fail

Donald Trump just can't keep his eyebags from clashing with skin, but concealing every bit of his ham-hued dermis was likely the least of his concerns during his May 13 court appearance for his hush money trial. His former attorney, Michael Cohen, took the stand as a witness for the prosecution as someone who is privy to a lot of Trump's potentially shady business dealings. Trump's orange skin also possibly bore a telltale sign that he was particularly stressed out about what Cohen would say about the hush money payments that he handled for the former president.

According to The New York Times, Cohen testified that Trump directed him to pay off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, with whom the former "Celebrity Apprentice" host allegedly had affairs. According to Cohen, the goal was to protect Trump from damaging stories that could diminish his reputation with American voters. But now, because Daniels, McDougal, and others with knowledge of the payments did not remain silent, Trump has to sit under the harsh lights of a New York courtroom. During the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat in Baltimore, he tried to blame energy-efficient light bulbs for his orange appearance, according to CNN. However, this doesn't explain Trump's odd appearance in court, specifically why the area underneath his eyes is always pink and why he was sporting a new, matching splotch on another part of his face during Cohen's testimony.