Melania Trump Chokes Up At The Mention Of Barron In Eulogy For Her Late Mother
Melania Trump solemnly announced the death of her mother, Amalija Knavs, on January 9. "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The funeral was held on January 18 at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, and as pallbearers carried the casket, Barron Trump stood between Melania and Donald Trump on the front steps of the church as the family looked on alongside Viktor Knavs, Melania's father.
During the ceremony, Melania delivered a touching seven-minute eulogy for her mother. The former first lady remained impressively composed throughout, but was noticeably emotional when mentioning the relationship between her deceased mother and Barron. "She showered her grandson, Barron, with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care, and unwavering devotion," Melania said. Then she recollected fond memories the family shared with Amalija. "My father, my sister, Barron, Donald and I will forever remember the echoes of our laughter that we share with our beloved Babi over family dinners and travels," Melania added.
Menalia's eulogy also touched on how supportive her mother had been while Donald was in office. "She celebrated our successes and provided unwavering support during chaotic times," Melania said. "And for that, I am entirely grateful. Rest in peace, my beloved mommy," she concluded, before hugging her father and sitting down next to Barron. It was an emotional day for the Trump youngster as he famously had a close relationship with his grandmother.
Barron Trump loved his grandmother's cooking
While delivering her mother's eulogy, Melania Trump made a point to discuss Amalija Knavs's prowess in the kitchen. "With her passion for cooking, she transported every dish, which she curated with her spices from her garden, to new heights," the former first lady said. "I'm fortunate that she taught me many of her secrets to creating the signature delights," she added.
Earlier in the week, Donald Trump mentioned his mother-in-law's cooking while he briefly eulogized her when addressing a crowd after winning the Iowa caucuses. "And I just want to say to Amalija, you are special, one of the most special people I've ever known," Donald said on January 15, per Fox News. The former president then discussed how Barron was impacted by his grandmother. "Boy, did she take care of Barron. That's how he got so tall. He only ate her food," Donald joked to the Iowa crowd, while referencing his son's 6-foot-7 frame.
Barron would have had a lot of time to eat his grandmother's cooking during his father's presidency. Before moving into the White House, Melania lived in Trump Tower with her son and her parents, during which Barron developed a close relationship with his grandmother. Following the death of Melania's mother, a source for People said Barron had "an excellent relationship" with Amalija. "There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald," the insider told the outlet.