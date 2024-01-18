Melania Trump Chokes Up At The Mention Of Barron In Eulogy For Her Late Mother

Melania Trump solemnly announced the death of her mother, Amalija Knavs, on January 9. "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The funeral was held on January 18 at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, and as pallbearers carried the casket, Barron Trump stood between Melania and Donald Trump on the front steps of the church as the family looked on alongside Viktor Knavs, Melania's father.

During the ceremony, Melania delivered a touching seven-minute eulogy for her mother. The former first lady remained impressively composed throughout, but was noticeably emotional when mentioning the relationship between her deceased mother and Barron. "She showered her grandson, Barron, with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care, and unwavering devotion," Melania said. Then she recollected fond memories the family shared with Amalija. "My father, my sister, Barron, Donald and I will forever remember the echoes of our laughter that we share with our beloved Babi over family dinners and travels," Melania added.

Menalia's eulogy also touched on how supportive her mother had been while Donald was in office. "She celebrated our successes and provided unwavering support during chaotic times," Melania said. "And for that, I am entirely grateful. Rest in peace, my beloved mommy," she concluded, before hugging her father and sitting down next to Barron. It was an emotional day for the Trump youngster as he famously had a close relationship with his grandmother.