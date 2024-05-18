What Alina Habba's Relationship With Trump's Family Is Really Like

Alina Habba has made her name known across the country after creating close ties with former U.S. President Donald Trump, but what is her relationship like with the rest of the Trump family?

Habba became part of Trump's inner circle after joining his legal team in 2021, earning herself a hefty salary. Since then, the two have gone hand in hand. Anywhere Trump goes, Habba is not far behind, supporting him through all his legal issues — and there have been many. In May 2024, as the political figure was on trial, the lawyer praised Trump's ability to juggle his packed schedule. She told NewsMax, "I mean — you're on a trial, and the thing that you do is go campaign. There's literally nobody tougher or more energetic than President Trump. I can tell you that." Habba and Trump clearly have a close friendship. It's undeniable. But what people have grown more curious about as she steps into the limelight is what her relationship is like with other family members.

The Trump family, including Ivanka, Eric, and Melania Trump, hasn't said much about Habba, but that doesn't mean they don't like her. In fact, as we dive into Habba's relationship with the rest of the famous household, we will see that she may be just as close to them as she is with Donald.