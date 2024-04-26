Trump's Whiny Birthday Shoutout To Melania Amid Trial Speaks Volumes

A birthday shoutout may come in the form of a social media post or maybe even someone showing up at your house with a bunch of balloons. It's not typical for a birthday wish to be in front of a courtroom, but Donald Trump is under unusual circumstances. The former president made sure to wish his wife Melania Trump a happy birthday, but he was a bit whiny about it, and his response spoke volumes.

Donald is currently on trial for 34 counts of falsifying records after allegedly having his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The former president has attended every day of the trial, but Melania has not shown up a single day to support him. Still, she is present in his mind, especially on her birthday. Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Donald shouted out to his wife. He said, "I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday."

The birthday message started sweet but quickly became a whiny rant about the case. He said, "But I'm in a courthouse for a rigged trial. It's a rigged trial — terrible." Trump then revealed his plans for the rest of Melania's special day. He said, "She's in Florida. I'll be going there this evening after this case finishes up. This horrible, unconstitutional case." Donald had to throw in a jab, but his remarks speak volumes about Melania's role in the case.