Alina Habba Reportedly Earns A Hefty Salary Working For Trump

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba has worked on several of his high-profile court cases which has resulted in her law firm raking in millions. According to Federal Election Filings from February, Trump's PAC Save America and other fundraisers spent over $76 million on legal fees over a two-year period, per the Associated Press. Habba's firm Habba Madaio & Associates LLP was paid roughly $6 million of those fees.

Habba is the former legal spokesperson for Trump, and her firm represented him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, the lawsuit against the former president's niece Mary Trump, and the tax fraud case brought on by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Habba Madaio & Associates LLP were paid over $1.5 million from the Save America PAC in the period of 2023 to 2024, per Newsweek. The firm also made nearly $30,000 from the Make America Great Again PAC. Habba's firm made even more from February 2022 to June 2023 when they were paid over $3.5 million from Trump's PACs, per a separate Newsweek article — the bulk of that coming from Save America which made 16 payments for $3.48 million.

Of course, not all that money went directly to Trump's lawyer, but Habba does live a fairly lavish lifestyle. She has been spotted with several designer bags including the Hermès Croc Birkin bag estimated at $70,000. Habba's estimated net worth is around $1 million, per InTouch, and has been impacted by multiple court cases decided against her.