Alina Habba Reportedly Earns A Hefty Salary Working For Trump
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba has worked on several of his high-profile court cases which has resulted in her law firm raking in millions. According to Federal Election Filings from February, Trump's PAC Save America and other fundraisers spent over $76 million on legal fees over a two-year period, per the Associated Press. Habba's firm Habba Madaio & Associates LLP was paid roughly $6 million of those fees.
Habba is the former legal spokesperson for Trump, and her firm represented him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, the lawsuit against the former president's niece Mary Trump, and the tax fraud case brought on by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Habba Madaio & Associates LLP were paid over $1.5 million from the Save America PAC in the period of 2023 to 2024, per Newsweek. The firm also made nearly $30,000 from the Make America Great Again PAC. Habba's firm made even more from February 2022 to June 2023 when they were paid over $3.5 million from Trump's PACs, per a separate Newsweek article — the bulk of that coming from Save America which made 16 payments for $3.48 million.
Of course, not all that money went directly to Trump's lawyer, but Habba does live a fairly lavish lifestyle. She has been spotted with several designer bags including the Hermès Croc Birkin bag estimated at $70,000. Habba's estimated net worth is around $1 million, per InTouch, and has been impacted by multiple court cases decided against her.
Donald Trump and Alina Habba were ordered to pay fines
While she may have made a killing being Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba and her husband had serious money woes. In November 2023, it was reported by InTouch that Habba had a couple tax liens for a few thousand dollars, but the troubling news was that her husband Gregg Reuben owed over $770,000 in tax liens both personally and through his LLCs. On top of the money owed for taxes in 2023, Habba was hit with a large fine at the beginning of the year. A judge ruled that Trump and Habba were on the hook for $938,000 for filing spurious lawsuits against Hilary Clinton and other political rivals of the former president. "Here, we are confronted with a lawsuit that should never have been filed, which was completely frivolous," U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks said in January 2023, per NPR.
The following year, Trump and his lawyer lost a major case when he was ordered to pay $454 million for the tax fraud case brought on by Attorney General Letitia James. This quickly turned into a win for Trump, as an appeals court reduced the amount to $175 million in March 2024. Habba gloated over the appeal win, and bashed James for going after her client. "So what happened today was that Letitia had to eat every single tweet she has posted," the lawyer said on Fox News at the time.
Days after the win, Habba took off for pricey celebration.
Alina Habba's lavish birthday parties
After securing the massive appeal victory in Donald Trump's tax fraud case, Alina Habba flaunted her paycheck with a lavish birthday trip. To celebrate turning 40 years old, Habba flew down to St. Bart's to celebrate her birthday in style with her closest friends and family. The group stayed at a private villa on the Caribbean island. "She actually didn't think she could go as the president was supposed to have his trial on her birthday in NYC — but when it got pushed, she could go," a source told Page Six in March 2024. After a few days on vacation, Habba returned stateside and had a birthday party in Mar-a-Lago. Not only were the lawyer's closest pals in attendance, but so was her best client. Both Donald and Melania Trump stopped by Habba's birthday party, per Page Six.
A month later, Habba returned the favor by giving a sweet birthday shoutout to Melania. "Sending a big hug to the most elegant First Lady we have ever had. Happiest Birthday wishes @MELANIATRUMP," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on April 26 alongside a photo of the lawyer and former first lady hugging.
Birthday celebrations were not the only time Habba and Donald spent time together outside the courtroom. In November 2023 the pair were part of a group who attended UFC 295. Habba and Trump posed for a photo alongside UFC honcho Dana White, and Kid Rock at the event.