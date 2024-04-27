Trump Lawyer Alina Habba's Lavish Lifestyle Is No Secret Anymore

Garden State attorney Alina Habba emerged from relative obscurity in 2021 when former president Donald J. Trump tapped her to be his new lawyer and take over defending him in a defamation lawsuit launched by a former "Apprentice" contestant, Summer Zervos. "I just stepped in," Habba told The Washington Post about landing the new gig. "We're hoping to have some traction and clear the president's name," she declared.

Since then, Habba's time representing Trump has been somewhat of a mixed bag of success. In November 2021, she took home a big W after Zervos dropped her defamation suit against Trump. Alas, Habba wasn't quite as successful when it came to E. Jean Carroll's intense legal battles against the former president. Ultimately, he was ordered to shell out a whopping $88.3 million. Suffice it to say, the civil fraud trial didn't exactly work out in Habba and Trump's favor either, as Trump was ordered to pay a staggering $355 million and barred from doing business in New York for three years. YIKES.

Since then, however, Habba's personal life has come under scrutiny as she has been seemingly flaunting her Trump paychecks – regardless of the money woes Habba's husband has faced. It was recently uncovered that the 40-year-old lawyer lives a rather lavish lifestyle, complete with rides aboard Trump's private plane, high-priced handbags, expensive trips, extravagant birthday parties, professional glam, and much more!