Trump Lawyer Alina Habba's Lavish Lifestyle Is No Secret Anymore
Garden State attorney Alina Habba emerged from relative obscurity in 2021 when former president Donald J. Trump tapped her to be his new lawyer and take over defending him in a defamation lawsuit launched by a former "Apprentice" contestant, Summer Zervos. "I just stepped in," Habba told The Washington Post about landing the new gig. "We're hoping to have some traction and clear the president's name," she declared.
Since then, Habba's time representing Trump has been somewhat of a mixed bag of success. In November 2021, she took home a big W after Zervos dropped her defamation suit against Trump. Alas, Habba wasn't quite as successful when it came to E. Jean Carroll's intense legal battles against the former president. Ultimately, he was ordered to shell out a whopping $88.3 million. Suffice it to say, the civil fraud trial didn't exactly work out in Habba and Trump's favor either, as Trump was ordered to pay a staggering $355 million and barred from doing business in New York for three years. YIKES.
Since then, however, Habba's personal life has come under scrutiny as she has been seemingly flaunting her Trump paychecks – regardless of the money woes Habba's husband has faced. It was recently uncovered that the 40-year-old lawyer lives a rather lavish lifestyle, complete with rides aboard Trump's private plane, high-priced handbags, expensive trips, extravagant birthday parties, professional glam, and much more!
Alina Habba flies private
Pics, or it didn't happen! After a quick peruse of Alina Habba's Instagram account, it's immediately apparent that her preferred method of transportation is a private plane — namely, Donald J. Trump's private plane. On October 22, 2022, Habba posted a video of herself climbing aboard the stairs of the Trump Organization's Boeing 757. "Texas... Here we come!!!" #MAGA," she scrawled over the video. In a follow-up post the following day, she gave her followers glimpses of the famous plane's interior while featuring photos of herself with Trump and others who also made the trek to Texas. "Make America Texas Again," she penned in the caption.
Since then, it appears Habba has become more accustomed to flying private. On July 1, 2023, Habba posted a photo of herself and three of her gal pals, Siggy Flicker, Vicki Rocco, and Dena Chernansky, dressed in all white and posing in front of Trump Force One. "South Carolina Rally," she penned in the caption. "Only the best of the best with the GOAT #45 #47 #maga".
Alina Habba collects expensive handbags
Litigation, but make it fashion?! Alina Habba made headlines in March when she was spotted carrying a dark red Hermès Croc Birkin bag. The X user responsible for breaking the fashion news, @pattriottakes, estimated that the designer handbag was worth an eye-popping $70,000. CHA-CHING.
Alas, many were less than enthused to learn about Habba's hefty-priced Hermès handbag. "70K? Is there a small car inside? " one Twitter user asked. Meanwhile, others questioned the authenticity of the bag. "That's not a Hermes croc, just looks similar," another user tweeted.
As it turns out, however, Habba's Birkin bag is only one of many in her extensive and expensive handbag collection. In June 2023, Habba wished her friend, former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Siggy Flicker a happy birthday in a post on Instagram. In one of the photos, Habba casually totes a large black leather Chanel bag, complete with a long gold chain, while casually making her way down the street arm in arm with Flicker. Then, in March 2024, Flicker posted her own Instagram photo of the ladies clutching matching Chanel tote bags while on a trip.
Alina Habba vacations in style
Speaking of trips, Alina Habba is no stranger to a good (read: costly) vacation. In March 2024, Habba celebrated her 40th birthday in style with a group of friends on an exclusive Caribbean island. "She took her nearest and dearest to St. Barts for her birthday," a source told Page Six about the celebratory jaunt. "She actually didn't think she could go as the president was supposed to have his trial on her birthday in NYC — but when it got pushed, she could go."
As evidenced by various Instagram posts by Habba's gal pal Siggy Flicker, the group passed the time by swimming in a private pool that overlooked the ocean, enjoying private boat rides, and dining at raucous establishments that encourage (and maybe even require?!) dancing on tables. They also commemorated the occasion with matching sun hats that read, "Habba Nice Day." Very punny! "Proud to celebrate our girl ALINA HABBA who doesn't just talk the talk but actually walks the walk!" Flicker gushed. "Let the celebrations continue," she declared.
Alina Habba loves a good party
As it turns out, Alina Habba's friend Siggy Flicker was NOT joking about letting Habba's birthday festivities continue following her lavish trip to St. Barts. On March 30, 2024, Habba celebrated her 40th birthday yet again with a fabulous party at Donald J. Trump's famous high-end private club and resort, Mar-A-Lago. Sources told Page Six that Trump, his wife Melania Trump, Eric and Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle were among those who attended the fancy schmancy soirée. Talk about a stacked guest list!
In true fashion, Flicker was also front row and center at the festivities and was quick to document everything on Instagram. "ST BARTHS was only the beginning!!! Happy Birthday to the most generous, loyal human in the world who WE THE PEOPLE love & appreciate!!!!" she penned in one post. As evidenced in Flicker's photographs, the extravagant party decor included a backdrop filled with Hermès-inspired gift boxes and a sign that read, "HABBA NICE 40TH BIRTHDAY." As for the cake, it was just as over-the-top and featured a Habba look-alike perched in front of scales of justice, various law books, and — you guessed it — an orange Hermès Birkin bag.
Alina Habba enjoys private glam seshes
Alas, it's not all private jets, pricey handbags, extravagant vacations, and lavish parties for Alina Habba. As Donald J. Trump's attorney, Habba does actually have to wake up early sometimes, clock in, and do lawyer-y things. Alas, even her get ready with me routine is more lavish than most as she often has a glam team getting her ready. On May 23, 2023, Habba posted a photo of herself getting hair and makeup done prior to an appearance on NewsMax. "Magician," she captioned the photo, along with the lipstick and fairy wand emojis and a shoutout to the makeup artist. On March 11, 2024, she took to Instagram to sing yet another makeup artist's praises for glamming her for a feature in The Top 100 Magazine. While we don't know exactly how much the private glam sessions cost her, we do know it's more expensive than doing it yourself for free.
Still, Habba is adamant that her outward appearance has zero effect on her capabilities as an attorney. "Just because I'm pretty doesn't mean I'm not a brilliant lawyer," she once told the New York Post. While that may be true, all of those private glam seshes are surely impacting her bank account! Alexa, play "XXPEN$IVE" by Erika Jayne.