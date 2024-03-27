Attorney Alina Habba Flaunts Her Hefty Trump Paychecks With Lavish Birthday Trip
Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, has found time amid her client's mountain of legal trouble to spend some of her retainer. As you may already know, Trump has been paying Habba, who joined his army of lawyers in 2021, a hefty paycheck for her legal services. According to Forbes, Trump has allocated funds from several of his political PACS, designed to help pay for his legal counsel, to pay Habba's law firm, Habba Madaio & Associates, just under $7 million since 2021. Given that Habba's firm employs four other lawyers, it's safe to say that she probably didn't pocket the entirety of that fee. However, Habba's lavish birthday trip is proof that she's definitely been enjoying her fair share of the dough.
On March 26, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Siggy Flicker posted a series of photos from Habba's 40th birthday celebration in St. Barths. In one post, Flicker, Habba's longtime friend, posted photos of herself, Habba, and three other female friends dressed in island-appropriate maxi dresses. While most opted for bolder colors, Habba chose a subdued shade of blue. According to Flicker's caption, Habba and her husband, Greg Reuben, treated their friends and respective partners to the island-centric birthday trip. "Alina & Gregg — thank you from the bottom of all our hearts for taking all of us away for the greatest birthday celebration I have ever experienced!" wrote Flicker.
But the celebration didn't end there.
Alina Habba took a trip to St. Barths
Alina Habba took a short break from defending Donald Trump, both in and out of the courtroom, to live it up in St. Barths. To get specific, the lawyer, who can be seen above wearing a sparkly mini-dress with a plunging neckline, took her main friend group to Eden Rock St. Barths, one of the island's most upscale hotels, where the average room price hovers anywhere from $18,000 to $21,000 during the slower summer season, according to Kayak. Proving just how deep her pockets are, Habba and her crew booked their trip in March 2024, when rooms can go for as high as $30,000 per night. For that price, guests are treated to the property's scenic surroundings and first-class amenities.
Although Habba hasn't posted any official birthday photos to her Instagram feed, Flicker has filled in the gaps in her Instagram Stories. During the trip, the group happily dined and danced, swam in the ocean, and even took home gift bags from Dior. They also spent time by a glorious, crystal clear blue pool, and seemed to enjoy taking in the local scenery. According to Page Six, Habba joked that Trump didn't know she was celebrating. "The boss doesn't even know I'm here!" Habba reportedly said to a staffer.
Unfortunately for Habba, the trip almost never happened, as one of Trump's impending trials landed on her March 25 birthday, before it got pushed back.