Attorney Alina Habba Flaunts Her Hefty Trump Paychecks With Lavish Birthday Trip

Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, has found time amid her client's mountain of legal trouble to spend some of her retainer. As you may already know, Trump has been paying Habba, who joined his army of lawyers in 2021, a hefty paycheck for her legal services. According to Forbes, Trump has allocated funds from several of his political PACS, designed to help pay for his legal counsel, to pay Habba's law firm, Habba Madaio & Associates, just under $7 million since 2021. Given that Habba's firm employs four other lawyers, it's safe to say that she probably didn't pocket the entirety of that fee. However, Habba's lavish birthday trip is proof that she's definitely been enjoying her fair share of the dough.

On March 26, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Siggy Flicker posted a series of photos from Habba's 40th birthday celebration in St. Barths. In one post, Flicker, Habba's longtime friend, posted photos of herself, Habba, and three other female friends dressed in island-appropriate maxi dresses. While most opted for bolder colors, Habba chose a subdued shade of blue. According to Flicker's caption, Habba and her husband, Greg Reuben, treated their friends and respective partners to the island-centric birthday trip. "Alina & Gregg — thank you from the bottom of all our hearts for taking all of us away for the greatest birthday celebration I have ever experienced!" wrote Flicker.

But the celebration didn't end there.