The Money Woes Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba's Husband Has Faced

While Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba usually makes headlines thanks to her high-profile client, in November 2023, the attention turned to her own financial affairs. Granted, it seems as though the tax liens reportedly against her firm were misinterpreted (more on that in a sec). However, her husband's past tax issues haven't been quite as easy to dismiss.

To refresh, in November 2023, while defending Trump in his fraud case, an InTouch report noted that there were two liens against Habba's firm, Sandelands Eyet LLP, while her husband, Gregg Reuben had many more liens and warrants against him. In Habba's case, it appears the issue was slightly misconstrued. After all, per the report, the liens were filed against Sandelands Eyet LLP in 2021 and 2022 respectively. As noted on Habba's LinkedIn profile, she had stopped working there in 2020.

Reuben, on the other hand, has a fairly lengthy track record of not paying his taxes. The New York State website has a whopping 19 tax lien notices on file for him, dating from between 2015 and 2022. Over the years, Reuben has contested some of the liens, claiming that he should never have been made responsible for the liens. However, it seems as though the state of New York disagrees — at the time of writing, their website shows that none of the outstanding cases have been satisfied.