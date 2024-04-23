Alina Habba's Transformation Is A Staggering Sight To See

For all of the accusations lobbed at former president Donald Trump of misconduct against women, some high-profile ones have been among his best-known torchbearers. One of the more recent entries in Trump's parade of acolytes is lawyer Alina Habba, who has become a public figure in her own right.

Joining a legion of supporters that have included former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Ms. Alternative Facts herself, Kellyanne Conway, Habba was already an attorney when she had a chance encounter with Trump, who has been in need of much legal help. This 2019 meeting turned into a windfall for Habba, who has acknowledged that her good looks have helped advance her image and career in the media. "I don't think I would be on TV or sitting here if I didn't look the way I look," she said on the PBD Podcast. Habba clarified that she was not hired by Trump solely for this reason, as she was already a successful lawyer in her own right, explaining, "I think I caught attention."

But even Habba's relatively brief time in the national spotlight has been fraught, with Trump's legal troubles and losses being well-publicized. But long before she was linked to the former president, Habba had evolved from being the child of Iraq immigrants to a bright college and law school student to the owner of her own firm.