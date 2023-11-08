The Explosive Drama Between Donald Trump And One Of His Main Lawyers, Explained

When it comes to Donald Trump, it's always just a matter of time before his closest confidants are caught in his crosshairs. Still, given the extent of Trump's legal problems, he would do best to keep on the good side of his attorneys. However, he's gone against the grain in true Trump fashion by causing explosive drama with one of his principal lawyers.

Trump's also not making friends and influencing judges with his aggressive and bizarre courtroom behavior. It's reached the stage where keeping up with Trump's legal battles is challenging. Per The Daily Beast, he's currently embroiled in a $250 million civil trial for allegedly committing "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation." Trump has spent the majority of his time behaving like a petulant child, attacking the judge and his staff, throwing insults, and allegedly lying under oath. Trump was issued a gag order over a derogatory photo and comment he posted on Truth Social. He was then fined $5,000 for violating the gag order. A further $10,000 fine followed for yet another violation, leading to him throwing a tantrum and exiting the courtroom.

Time reports that Trump branded the proceedings a "political witch hunt" and accused the judge of prejudice. He also shot down accusations of massively inflating his wealth to banks and investors. "I'm worth billions of dollars more than the financial statements," Trump boasted. His performance doesn't bode well for his many future trials, so he should really avoid alienating his principal defense lawyer. But, nope.