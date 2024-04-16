Don't Expect To See Alina Habba In Court With Donald Trump During His Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump rolled up to his court case with his legal team, but one person was missing from his group — Alina Habba. Many have grown used to seeing Habba by the former president's side in many of his court appearances, so why wasn't she at this most recent gathering? Well, Habba had a pretty logical reason why she skipped Trump's court case.

Trump is currently facing 34 counts of falsifying business records after his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election wrapped up. In his past legal issues, it's been up in the air whether the former president would show up in court, but this case is different. Trump must attend and has done so alongside his lawyers but is missing Habba.

Unlike Melania Trump, who was missing on Donald's first day in court, Habba wishes she could be there. However, the lawyer's skill set doesn't match this specific case. She told "The Benny Show" that she specializes in civil cases, not criminal cases. This trial is historic as Donald became the first former president to be tried on a criminal charge. She said, "Obviously, you know, being a type A person, I wish I was a criminal attorney but I'm not. But the great news is that, then I can do this and let everybody know what is actually happening." Habba may not be a part of this legal team, but that hasn't stopped her from speaking on the case.