Kimberly Guilfoyle's Low-Cut Dress On Trump Campaign Trail Takes Inappropriate To New Level

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been committed to Donald Trump's campaign – and also committed to redefining what it means to rock an inappropriate dress at a campaign event. On October 17, she was in Milwaukee as a speaker for a Trump Unity event along with the former president's lawyer, Alina Habba. Photos of the event were uploaded to Instagram that showed Guilfoyle posing with Habba and Richard Grenell, who previously worked in the Trump administration.

Guilfoyle wore a shockingly revealing white dress with full sleeves and a short skirt. The tight-fitting number hugged her hips and flaunted the former Fox News anchor's curves. It also had a plunging neckline with transparent mesh underneath that made the dress seem even more revealing. Similar to a Trump Unity event earlier that week, Guilfoyle had her hair extensions on full display, as her brunette locks were draped down the front of her dress. The extensions were so long that they almost reached Guilfoyle's waistline.

Despite the spicy nature of her wardrobe, Guilfoyle fans appreciated the outfit. "Kim with the vamp look, nice," one Instagram user wrote. Meanwhile, Habba looked elegant in comparison to Guilfoyle. The lawyer sported an all-black ensemble that fully covered her body, including a shirt that went to the top of her neckline. Fans also noticed the relatively conservative outfit. "Habba always so classy and beautiful," one admirer commented.

Just prior to the Milwaukee Trump Unity event, Guilfoyle had sported another eye-catching white dress while in Detroit. Even though that piece had a low-cut neckline, it did not border on out-of-control, plus it was more loose-fitting. In the weeks leading up to those events in the Midwest, Guilfoyle's clothing had become increasingly more risque.