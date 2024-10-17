Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hair Extensions Stick Out Like A Sore Thumb In Failed Rapunzel 'Do
Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair transformation reached another level in 2024 as she fully embraced hair extensions, but she went overboard during a trip to Michigan. While hitting the campaign trail for Donald Trump, Guilfoyle has not shied away from tasteless outfits, as was the case when she attended the Albanian- American Trump Unity Event in the suburbs of Detroit. Donald Trump Jr. was also on hand with the former Fox News anchor as they posed for a photo posted to Instagram by Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence. Guilfoyle wore a white mini-dress that had full-length sleeves — and unsurprisingly — a low-cut neckline, plus matching white high heels. Besides the revealing dress, what really stood out on Guilfoyle was her hair.
In snaps posted online by both Grenell and a delegate for Donald, Guilfoyle is seen with her hair in her trademark middle part, and as usual, she's being aided by extensions. What stood out this time was that the former "The Five" host had overdone it with the extensions, as her hair was slightly wavy and went midway down her midsection. Even though Guilfoyle had extra assistance from the faux locks, her hair looked slightly frizzy and lifeless.
Only a month earlier, Guilfoyle's locks were more under control when she posted photos to Instagram from the Patriot's Day Freedom Fest in Kentucky alongside her fiance. The Rumble media personality's hair was several inches shorter than the Rapunzel-like 'do she sported in Michigan. Looking at photos from earlier in the year shows just how much Guilfoyle kicked her over-the-top fashion and hairstyle into overdrive.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's rapidly changing hair
In December 2023, Kimberly Guilfoyle uploaded a charming holiday photo to Instagram that showed her and Donald Trump Jr. posing in front of an ornate fireplace. Not only were the surroundings audacious for a holiday setting, but Guilfoyle sported a low-cut black dress and accessorized with a glittering Dolce & Gabbana handbag. Her hair was blown out with light curls, but she managed to keep her use of hair extensions in relative check.
Months later, while posing for photos for her son Ronan Villency's prom, Guilfoyle wore a tasteless dress but managed to keep from going overboard on her hair. For the snaps, which she posted to Instagram in April, Guilfoyle wore a lilac-colored dress that had diamanté bows down the middle. The number still had a short hemline, especially considering it was for a mother-son photo op, but the former prosecutor at least did not have a low-cut top. As usual, her hair was parted, but she appeared to temper the use of extensions at the time.
Not long after posting the prom pics, Guilfoyle's hair was considerably longer. Following a visit to Detroit in June, she uploaded snaps to Instagram from the People's Convention. Guilfoyle rocked a dark blue dress with a plunging neckline, and her hair was styled in light curls and was multiple inches longer than it was in the pics with her son. The length of her locks may not stay consistent, but one style that has stayed the same for Guilfoyle is that she always prefers to drape her hair down the front of her chest instead of down her back.