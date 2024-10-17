Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hair Extensions Stick Out Like A Sore Thumb In Failed Rapunzel 'Do

Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair transformation reached another level in 2024 as she fully embraced hair extensions, but she went overboard during a trip to Michigan. While hitting the campaign trail for Donald Trump, Guilfoyle has not shied away from tasteless outfits, as was the case when she attended the Albanian- American Trump Unity Event in the suburbs of Detroit. Donald Trump Jr. was also on hand with the former Fox News anchor as they posed for a photo posted to Instagram by Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence. Guilfoyle wore a white mini-dress that had full-length sleeves — and unsurprisingly — a low-cut neckline, plus matching white high heels. Besides the revealing dress, what really stood out on Guilfoyle was her hair.

In snaps posted online by both Grenell and a delegate for Donald, Guilfoyle is seen with her hair in her trademark middle part, and as usual, she's being aided by extensions. What stood out this time was that the former "The Five" host had overdone it with the extensions, as her hair was slightly wavy and went midway down her midsection. Even though Guilfoyle had extra assistance from the faux locks, her hair looked slightly frizzy and lifeless.

Only a month earlier, Guilfoyle's locks were more under control when she posted photos to Instagram from the Patriot's Day Freedom Fest in Kentucky alongside her fiance. The Rumble media personality's hair was several inches shorter than the Rapunzel-like 'do she sported in Michigan. Looking at photos from earlier in the year shows just how much Guilfoyle kicked her over-the-top fashion and hairstyle into overdrive.