Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hair Transformation Drastically Changed Her Appearance

Kimberly Guilfoyle is one set of "I dos" away from joining the Trump family dynasty, but the news that often follows the former Fox News host centers on her personal style. Guilfoyle has garnered plenty of attention with her bold, expressive wardrobe, making her a standout at the endless conventions and political rallies at which she thrives. But despite her obvious love for getting dressed up, many of Guilfoyle's outfits, especially while campaigning for Donald Trump, have been total failures according to fashion enthusiasts and even those with a mild sense of style. Unfortunately, her evolving appearance has also inspired debate about whether she has a history of extensive plastic surgery use.

While it's totally possible that the career Republican may or may not have penciled in a few cosmetic appointments into her packed schedule over the years, it's her chameleonic hair transformation that's seemingly altered her looks the most during the time she's spent as a public figure. While she currently favors heavy, highlighted layers, over the last two decades or so, Guilfoyle has tried out a number of hairdos, ranging from short to long, light to dark, making several stops in between. Don't believe us? Here are some of Guilfoyle's most notable hair transformations throughout her career.