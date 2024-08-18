The Moment Donald Trump Accidentally Confirmed He Has The Ick For Kimberly Guilfoyle

The truth about Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump's relationship is that she gushes over him at seemingly any opportunity, but the feelings do not appear to be reciprocated. In June 2024, Guilfoyle had kind words for the former president on Instagram on his birthday. "Your unwavering patriotism, strength, and leadership continue to inspire millions of Americans," she wrote alongside a snap of the two together.

Those words paled in comparison to how effusive and animated Guilfoyle was when speaking about Trump at the Republican National Convention. "This election will decide the fate of our great nation, and that is why we must elect President Donald John Trump," she said in an attempt to stir the crowd. One person who remained unmoved by her words was Trump himself, who barely applauded during Guilfoyle's speech, as cameras caught him with his eyes looking at the floor instead of the podium. Viewers noted that the presidential hopeful didn't appear to be a fan of Guilfoyle, with the moment seemingly confirming he's got the ick for her. "You MUST praise Donald Trump, even if he can't stand the sight of you," one individual wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Perhaps Trump was fed up with Guilfoyle and the inappropriate outfits she had worn on his campaign trail.

Even Guilfoyle's fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., looked disinterested during her RNC speech. "His body language is something else. It's screams how did I get stuck with this nut job?" an X user wrote. Reportedly, early on in his son's relationship with Guilfoyle, Donald had shown signs of disapproval.