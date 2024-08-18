The Moment Donald Trump Accidentally Confirmed He Has The Ick For Kimberly Guilfoyle
The truth about Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump's relationship is that she gushes over him at seemingly any opportunity, but the feelings do not appear to be reciprocated. In June 2024, Guilfoyle had kind words for the former president on Instagram on his birthday. "Your unwavering patriotism, strength, and leadership continue to inspire millions of Americans," she wrote alongside a snap of the two together.
Those words paled in comparison to how effusive and animated Guilfoyle was when speaking about Trump at the Republican National Convention. "This election will decide the fate of our great nation, and that is why we must elect President Donald John Trump," she said in an attempt to stir the crowd. One person who remained unmoved by her words was Trump himself, who barely applauded during Guilfoyle's speech, as cameras caught him with his eyes looking at the floor instead of the podium. Viewers noted that the presidential hopeful didn't appear to be a fan of Guilfoyle, with the moment seemingly confirming he's got the ick for her. "You MUST praise Donald Trump, even if he can't stand the sight of you," one individual wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Perhaps Trump was fed up with Guilfoyle and the inappropriate outfits she had worn on his campaign trail.
Even Guilfoyle's fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., looked disinterested during her RNC speech. "His body language is something else. It's screams how did I get stuck with this nut job?" an X user wrote. Reportedly, early on in his son's relationship with Guilfoyle, Donald had shown signs of disapproval.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's failed attempts to work with Donald Trump
Outside of dating Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle has had a professional relationship with Donald Trump. In October 2019, while he was still POTUS, a report surfaced that the former Fox News anchor had lobbied to be Donald's White House press secretary but was shot down for the role. "Even he can tell the difference between the attractive women on Fox who have a little bit of substance, and those who will be derided as airheads," an aide told The Atlantic. It turned out that Guilfoyle's relationship with Donald was even more complicated than suspected. When Don Jr. first brought Guilfoyle as his guest to a White House event, a source told The Atlantic that afterward, his father made it clear that all future guests would need to be cleared.
By January 2020, Donald was ready to give Guilfoyle a chance as he appointed her as the head of the Trump Victory re-election campaign. However, Guilfoyle didn't thrive in that position, and by July 2020, Politico reported that she struggled in the role after only a few months.
Guilfoyle switched to working on Governor Eric Greitens' campaign the following year, and a source revealed how Donald felt about her. "Trump thinks Greitens is problematic, and that Kim is annoying," an insider told Politico in July 2021. Donald was not the only one in the family who held that sentiment.
Donald Trump Jr.'s siblings have strong feelings
Donald Trump was reportedly not the only one in the Trump clan who had grown tired of Kimberly Guilfoyle. In November 2022, there was a lot of chatter after Ivanka Trump cropped Guilfoyle out of a group photo at Tiffany Trump's wedding. Afterward, Ivanka eventually posted the complete photo containing her future sister-in-law to her Instagram Stories, but the cropped snap remained on her Instagram page. Many believed this was a not-so-subtle way Ivanka expressed her feelings about Guilfoyle. "The vibe is that the family doesn't like Kim. She is trying too hard to be in the family," a source told Page Six in December 2022. It should be noted, however, that Eric Trump came to her defense. "I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly," Eric told the outlet. A couple of months later, in February 2023, another report surfaced that Donald Trump Jr.'s siblings were not fond of Guilfoyle. "Ivanka doesn't trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," an insider told OK! at the time.
Fast forward to July 2024, and speculation arose that Don Jr. had also grown tired of Guilfoyle. Rumors circulated that the couple was doomed, which were only exacerbated when Guilfoyle stopped posting pics with her fiancé to Instagram and switched up her page to memes and political commentary. That could explain why Don Jr. joined his dad with a lackluster response to Guilfoyle's fiery Republican National Convention speech.