Donald Trump & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship Is Reportedly More Complicated Than We Knew

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been on the campaign trail stumping and Trumping like the best of them. She's such a fierce supporter that if you cut Guilfoyle, she would bleed Trump. Still, when it comes to Guilfoyle's personal relationship with Donald Trump, things are, well, a lot more...complicated.

Despite whispers to the contrary on unsubstantiated forums like Reddit, there seems to be no doubt about Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship, which is going gangbusters by all accounts. However, it's all a bit more convoluted regarding Don Jr.'s dad. Guilfoyle purportedly fell massively from favor in July 2021 when she signed up to work on disgraced governor Eric Greitens' campaign to replace incumbent Roy Blunt's Missouri Senate seat, somebody who definitely wasn't on Donald's good books. "Trump thinks Greitens is problematic and that Kim is annoying," a Trump adviser told Politico. "He said, 'Why the f*** is she working for him?'"

Ironically, some believe that some of Donald's issues against Greitens included the fact he was forced to step down as Governor of Missouri following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, extramarital affairs, shady financial shenanigans, and his close ties to VP Mike Pence. Meanwhile, Donald's main issue against Guilfoyle — aside from her working for somebody he hadn't given his stamp of approval to — was the belief it would signal his endorsement of Greitens, given her relationship with Don Jr. Ultimately, Greitens was trounced by Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. But that didn't mean Guilfoyle was immediately back in Donald's favor.