Eyebrow-Raising Things Donald Trump Has Said About His Daughter Ivanka

Donald Trump may have a positive relationship with all his children, but one reportedly stands above the rest. It has been long conjectured that Ivanka Trump is the former president's favorite child. "When he is talking about Ivanka versus any of his other children, it's just night and day," biographer Marc Fisher said in the documentary "Unprecedented," as noted by Business Insider. "There is a softness, a gentleness, humane aspect to Donald Trump that we never see under any other conditions."

But we have seen much more than softness in how Donald has referred to Ivanka. Starting when she was a teenager, the 2024 presidential candidate has repeatedly been accused of making lewd comments about his daughter. His many guest appearances on "The Howard Stern Show" offer plenty of evidence of his willingness to discuss Ivanka's physique and to allow others to use sexist expressions to refer to her. Stormy Daniels and some of Donald's White House staffers have also accused Donald of crossing the line.

Daniels even said it under oath, though her testimony wasn't as damning as the accusations from one of his former chiefs of staff. But Ivanka's relationship with her father has always been important to her. "There's no doubting my father values beauty, but in my formative years, I never thought he valued it to the point that it should make me uncomfortable," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2007. Ivanka may claim Donald's sexual remarks never bothered her, but they have raised eyebrows across the country and beyond.