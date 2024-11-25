The Icy Photo That Fueled Kai Trump & Kimberly Guilfoyle Feud Rumors
Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship with her fiance, Donald Trump Jr., has been dissected from every angle, and now there are rumors that she may be feuding with his daughter, Kai Trump, as well. As Kai, Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, became more active on social media amid her grandfather's re-election campaign, his supporters began noticing that her posts inadvertently lend insight into the Trump family dynamic. Apparently, many believe that Kai isn't a fan of Guilfoyle, who is set to become the teen's stepmother if her engagement to Donald Jr. culminates in a wedding. And it all comes down to her social media posts.
The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney
— Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 6, 2024
Kai took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 6 to post a snapshot of the Trump family posing with Elon Musk, who backed Donald over Vice President Kamala Harris during the presidential election and has been promoted to "uncle status," per Kai's November 10 post. What could have simply been an example of Kai showing support for her family is now being used as proof that the high school senior isn't fond of Guilfoyle. She captioned the post, "The whole squad," implying everyone of note was pictured. However, Guilfoyle wasn't present. Neither was Melania Trump. That said, there are no photos circulating of Kai looking at Melania with disdain — a fact that doesn't apply to Guilfoyle
Does Kai Trump like Kimberly Guilfoyle?
Kai Trump has never expressed a public opinion on Kimberly Guilfoyle one way or the other. However, a photographer documented the moment she seemingly launched a shady side-eye in Guilfoyle's direction, per The Mercury News. In the early hours of November 6, 2024, Donald Trump Jr. stood in between his daughter and Guilfoyle as Donald Trump celebrated winning the 2024 presidential election. In a photo, Kai can be seen looking slyly towards Guilfoyle, who is glancing off in Kai's general direction. And while it's impossible to know what the teenager was thinking, it certainly doesn't look as if she's too fond of her father's other half.
Additionally, the election night vlog that Kai posted to her YouTube channel contains virtually zero traces of Guilfoyle. Whether that was a strategic choice or a coincidence remains to be seen. Meanwhile, it doesn't appear as if Guilfoyle, who's never spoken publicly about Kai, has incorporated the teen into her social media pages either. A sampling of her latest social media posts includes a repost of Donald's Time Magazine cover, a complaint about actor Jussie Smollett's recent legal victory, and a collage of the women in Donald's political sphere. She captioned the latter post, "They said Trump doesn't surround himself with strong women. FACT CHECK: FALSE!"
Interestingly, Donald reportedly doesn't like Guilfoyle either.