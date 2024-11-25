The Icy Photo That Fueled Kai Trump & Kimberly Guilfoyle Feud Rumors

Kai Trump has never expressed a public opinion on Kimberly Guilfoyle one way or the other. However, a photographer documented the moment she seemingly launched a shady side-eye in Guilfoyle's direction, per The Mercury News. In the early hours of November 6, 2024, Donald Trump Jr. stood in between his daughter and Guilfoyle as Donald Trump celebrated winning the 2024 presidential election. In a photo, Kai can be seen looking slyly towards Guilfoyle, who is glancing off in Kai's general direction. And while it's impossible to know what the teenager was thinking, it certainly doesn't look as if she's too fond of her father's other half.

Additionally, the election night vlog that Kai posted to her YouTube channel contains virtually zero traces of Guilfoyle. Whether that was a strategic choice or a coincidence remains to be seen. Meanwhile, it doesn't appear as if Guilfoyle, who's never spoken publicly about Kai, has incorporated the teen into her social media pages either. A sampling of her latest social media posts includes a repost of Donald's Time Magazine cover, a complaint about actor Jussie Smollett's recent legal victory, and a collage of the women in Donald's political sphere. She captioned the latter post, "They said Trump doesn't surround himself with strong women. FACT CHECK: FALSE!"

Interestingly, Donald reportedly doesn't like Guilfoyle either.