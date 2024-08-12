Meet Donald Trump's Eldest Granddaughter, Kai Trump

Americans have seen a lot of Kai Madison Trump, who's been frequently captured by paparazzi lenses at family gatherings and whistle stops during Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns; but until recently, they knew little about the teen. Many are aware that Kai is the eldest grandchild of the former Commander in Chief and the oldest sibling of five fathered by controversial corporate CEO Donald Trump Jr., but beyond that, details have been scarce. That all changed on July 18, 2024, at the Republican National Convention held in Milwaukee, where the floor opened for Kai, who ignored all the contention surrounding the former president and instead presented an earthier portrayal of her grandfather.

Kai's speech touched the thousands in attendance, and the millions gathered around their flat screens. Her flattering assessment of someone she only addresses as "Grandpa" stood apart from the mudslinging frequently lobbed from the podium throughout the convention. And almost immediately, everyone wanted to know more about the Trump progeny whom the Daily Mail declared as "the next MAGA golden girl."

So far, they've received a few morsels, such as her fondness for pumpkin spice lattes, pickleball, scuba diving, and spending time with friends and family. Hoping to become a golf pro, Kai has suggested a more profound personal directive. "I always aspire to be a leader and a positive figure on and off the golf course," she said per SportsRecruits.com, demonstrating that, in some ways, she's cut from the same cloth as her grandfather.