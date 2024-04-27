We Can't Get Over Kai Trump's Stunning Height Transformation

Donald Trump's oldest grandchild, Kai Trump, is already a teenager. That may be hard to believe, but Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's first kid is on her way to becoming a pro golfer. Growing up in the spotlight of her family, Kai has transformed from a baby who made appearances at Trump events in her parents' arms to a talented athlete who inherited her family's stature. Kai's golf achievements will surely make her grandfather proud — or perhaps he's more impressed with her 5-foot-9 frame.

After all, the former president would probably resent being outplayed by a girl, and he seems to have an obsession with stature. Donald Sr. can't seem to stop boasting about Barron Trump's stunning height and has a penchant for using size to attack his opponents. Or maybe Kai is still too young for Donald Sr. to pay much attention to her. As his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, said multiple times, Donald Sr. isn't great with kids.

Not even the children of Donald Sr's supposed favorite child, Ivanka Trump, have managed to change that. In a March 2024 video, Donald Sr. caught flak for seemingly ignoring Ivanka's son, Joseph, who looked sad after the encounter, Page Six reported. But Kai will become an adult soon enough and one invested in his favorite sport. Kai likes to hit the golf course with her grandfather and seems to be fond of him. Only time will tell what kind of relationship they'll have. But judging by how fast she's growing, it shouldn't take very long.