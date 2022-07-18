Reported Details About Ivana Trump's Funeral Have Finally Been Released To The Public

Details about how the Trump family will say a final goodbye to Ivana Trump have been revealed. Ivana died on July 14 under tragic circumstances, with the New York City Medical Examiner's Office confirming that the former wife of Donald Trump died as a result of blunt force trauma after accidentally falling down the stairs at home, per People.

Ever since then, the Trumps having been sharing loving tributes to Ivana across social media. Ivanka, Ivana and Donald's only daughter, took to Instagram shortly after the news was made public to share a series of old photos of herself and her mom alongside some touching words. "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother," the star captioned the collection of images in part, adding, "I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

As for how Ivanka's dad, Donald, reacted publicly to the news, he confirmed the death of his first wife via a statement posted to Truth. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children," he wrote, gushing over how proud his ex was of their offspring and vice versa. He then signed off the post, "Rest In Peace, Ivana!" But, the question that's been on everyone's lips since Ivana's sad death was announced is will Donald stand beside his kids to say goodbye?