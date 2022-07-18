Reported Details About Ivana Trump's Funeral Have Finally Been Released To The Public
Details about how the Trump family will say a final goodbye to Ivana Trump have been revealed. Ivana died on July 14 under tragic circumstances, with the New York City Medical Examiner's Office confirming that the former wife of Donald Trump died as a result of blunt force trauma after accidentally falling down the stairs at home, per People.
Ever since then, the Trumps having been sharing loving tributes to Ivana across social media. Ivanka, Ivana and Donald's only daughter, took to Instagram shortly after the news was made public to share a series of old photos of herself and her mom alongside some touching words. "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother," the star captioned the collection of images in part, adding, "I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."
As for how Ivanka's dad, Donald, reacted publicly to the news, he confirmed the death of his first wife via a statement posted to Truth. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children," he wrote, gushing over how proud his ex was of their offspring and vice versa. He then signed off the post, "Rest In Peace, Ivana!" But, the question that's been on everyone's lips since Ivana's sad death was announced is will Donald stand beside his kids to say goodbye?
Ivana Trump funeral details
Ivana Trump will be laid to rest on July 20, according to sources who spoke out about the Trump family's plans to New York Post. It's reported the event will take place at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Manhattan, near to where the mom of three lived in New York City, and Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump will all be in attendance. It's not yet known if Ivana's former husband Donald will make the trip to the Big Apple to say goodbye, but if he does, the outlet claimed it's likely his current wife, Melania Trump, will likely not attend. Also thought to not have received an invite? Donald's second wife, Marla Maples, and their daughter, Tiffany Trump, as well as Donald's niece, Mary Trump, according to Showbiz 411.
Ivana's funeral will now sadly take place when the star was expected to be enjoying a sunny vacation in Europe. Ivana's friend, Nikki Haskell, claimed that she planned to jet off to the tropical St. Tropez in France on July 15, telling Page Six, "This was going to be her first trip away since the pandemic. She was afraid of getting the virus."