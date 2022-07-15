Ivana Trump's Cause Of Death Has Officially Been Revealed

We finally have more insight into the death of Ivana Trump, former Donald Trump's ex-wife. Ivana, the beloved mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump, was only 73.

The tragedy began on July 14, when the Fire Department of New York rushed to Ivana's Manhattan home upon receiving a report of a patient suffering from cardiac arrest, according to CNN. Ivana, who was found at the bottom of a staircase, was pronounced dead at the scene, but at the time, officials hadn't ruled out whether it was directly related to an accident. Of course, given Ivana's location, it was fair to assume she might have fallen — though it wasn't clear whether a cardiac event caused the slip, or whether it was a deadly mishap.

Now, after careful examination, the latter proves to be the case, with a medical examiner clearing up all of the speculation.