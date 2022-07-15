The Devastating Way Ivana Trump Was Found Upon Her Death

Former President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, has died. She was 73 years old. Donald made a tribute to Ivana on social media to share the shocking news, saying that Ivana died in her home in Manhattan on July 14. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

Sources told AP News that the police are still in the process of investigating whether or not Ivana's death was accidental or not. She was found unconscious in her home and according to the Fire Department of New York, she was pronounced dead on arrival. CNN also reported that the New York Police Department did not find "any criminality" in relation to her death. They rushed to her residence upon receiving an alert of a "73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive."

But while there doesn't seem to be foul play in Ivana's death, authorities found her in a devastating position when they arrived at her home.