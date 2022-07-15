The Devastating Way Ivana Trump Was Found Upon Her Death
Former President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, has died. She was 73 years old. Donald made a tribute to Ivana on social media to share the shocking news, saying that Ivana died in her home in Manhattan on July 14. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."
Sources told AP News that the police are still in the process of investigating whether or not Ivana's death was accidental or not. She was found unconscious in her home and according to the Fire Department of New York, she was pronounced dead on arrival. CNN also reported that the New York Police Department did not find "any criminality" in relation to her death. They rushed to her residence upon receiving an alert of a "73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive."
But while there doesn't seem to be foul play in Ivana's death, authorities found her in a devastating position when they arrived at her home.
Ivana Trump's accidental death
According to AP News, a medical examiner has yet to release the official cause of Ivana Trump's death, but multiple reports say that authorities found her at the bottom of the staircase.
The police are currently looking into whether she fell down the stairs, but people close to the deceased (who have requested to remain anonymous) claimed to AP News that her death was accidental. The initial assumption, however, is that she suffered from cardiac arrest. Not much is known about Ivana's health condition prior to her death, but sources told The New York Post that her health hasn't been in tip-top shape in recent years, without disclosing any specific illness.
What's even more devastating is the fact that Ivana was supposed to go on her first vacation in years prior to her death. "She was leaving for St. Tropez tomorrow. This was going to be her first trip away since the pandemic. She was afraid of getting the virus," her friend Nikki Haskell told Page Six. "She was my best friend. I met her the night she met Donald [Trump]... I can't even tell you how fabulous she was, just a great friend, and the most amazing, inspirational person."