Inside Donald Trump's Tribute To Ivana Trump

On July 14, ABC7 New York confirmed that Donald Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, had died at age 73. Responding to reports of a cardiac arrest, the FDNY found Ivana dead at her Manhattan home when they arrived on the scene. The Czech-born businesswoman was Donald's first wife, and mother to Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump. "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement (via Page Six). "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren."

Though Ivana and Donald had a contentious divorce — largely due to his affair with Marla Maples, who he went on to marry — she and the former president reconciled in later years. In fact, when Donald ran for president in 2016, Ivana revealed that she had been quietly advising him from the sidelines, according to the New York Post. "We speak before and after the [political] appearances and he asks me what I thought," Ivana shared, adding that she coined Donald's, 'You think it I say it' catchphrase. In her novel, "Raising Trump" (via The Guardian), Ivana also mentioned that she and her former husband speak "about once a week." During an appearance on Good Morning America, the Trump matriarch further boasted about "having the direct number to [the] White House."

Given that the pair were on such good terms, Donald shared his own heartfelt statement about her death.