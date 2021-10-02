Did Donald Trump Really Ask A Judge To Reactivate His Twitter Account?

Even though he's no longer president, Donald Trump seems to be in the news almost daily. In the past two weeks alone, the Trump news stories have dominated the 24-hour news cycle. Trump's former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham's book, comes out October 5, with tidbits from the tell-all making global headlines. Grisham's "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," is already a bestseller on Amazon. Trump also filed a lawsuit against his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times, and three reporters. The Daily Beast reported the 45th U.S. president created and sent out a negative meme about former President George W. Bush and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, too.

But what's the one thing many Republicans and Democrats both agree about when it comes to Trump? Politicians on both sides of the aisle are glad Trump isn't on Twitter anymore. According to CNBC, Trump's most popular tweets were filled with lies about the election, and his Twitter account spread misinformation. After the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Twitter banned Trump. Twitter's statement said they "permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Twitter said that Trump's tweets were "highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts" that happened on January 6. Sam Woolley, director for propaganda research at the University of Texas at Austin, told CNBC that Trump used Twitter to "manipulate public opinion" and to "delegitimize the positions of his opponents." So, did Trump really ask a judge to reactivate his Twitter account? Keep reading to find out.