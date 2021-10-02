Did Donald Trump Really Ask A Judge To Reactivate His Twitter Account?
Even though he's no longer president, Donald Trump seems to be in the news almost daily. In the past two weeks alone, the Trump news stories have dominated the 24-hour news cycle. Trump's former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham's book, comes out October 5, with tidbits from the tell-all making global headlines. Grisham's "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," is already a bestseller on Amazon. Trump also filed a lawsuit against his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times, and three reporters. The Daily Beast reported the 45th U.S. president created and sent out a negative meme about former President George W. Bush and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, too.
But what's the one thing many Republicans and Democrats both agree about when it comes to Trump? Politicians on both sides of the aisle are glad Trump isn't on Twitter anymore. According to CNBC, Trump's most popular tweets were filled with lies about the election, and his Twitter account spread misinformation. After the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Twitter banned Trump. Twitter's statement said they "permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."
Twitter said that Trump's tweets were "highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts" that happened on January 6. Sam Woolley, director for propaganda research at the University of Texas at Austin, told CNBC that Trump used Twitter to "manipulate public opinion" and to "delegitimize the positions of his opponents." So, did Trump really ask a judge to reactivate his Twitter account? Keep reading to find out.
Donald Trump asked a Florida judge to reinstate his Twitter account
Former President Donald Trump asked a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to reinstate his account. The Guardian reported that Trump took legal action against Twitter on October 1, claiming the company banned him from the social media platform under pressure from "political rivals in Congress." Reuters reported that one of Trump's arguments in the court filing was that Twitter "allowed the Taliban to tweet regularly" but that the platform "censored him during his presidency."
Trump's new Twitter lawsuit goes against reports that the former leader was "happy" being off the social media platform. In February, Trump aide Jason Miller told The London Times that the former president was "happier" and more "relaxed" after getting banned from Twitter. The October 1 court filing is Trump's second legal action against Twitter in the past few months.
In July, Trump filed a lawsuit against Google, Twitter, and Facebook, and the three companies' CEOs, claiming he was a victim of censorship. According to the BBC, during a press conference from his Bedminster, New Jersey property, Trump said, "We are demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that you know so well." However, according to The Washington Post, legal experts don't expect the July lawsuits to hold up in court. We will keep you posted about Trump's latest court news!