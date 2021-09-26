What Is The One Thing That Could Stop Donald Trump From Running For President In 2024?

There are almost daily headlines pondering another run for president by Donald Trump. Jason Miller, a senior staff aide to Trump, told Cheddar (via CNN) that the former president has a chance "somewhere between 99 and 100%" of running again. Even though the 2024 election is more than 1,000 days away, advisers close to Trump seem to think he'll run again.

In the interview with Cheddar (via Mediaite), Miller said of the former president, "I think he is definitely running in 2024." According to The Des Moines Register, Ohio congressman Jim Jordan also said at an event, "I think he's gonna run. I want him to run. He's proven he can take the heat." And Representative Ronny Jackson, Trump's former White House physician, told Business Insider that he believes Trump will run again. Jackson said, "He has been saying he's going to. He's seriously considering it — he's probably going to do it — so we'll see what happens."

But aside from Trump's die-hard allies, some Republicans aren't as passionate about the former president's return to the White House. Texas Senator John Cornyn told Politico, "President Trump did a lot of good. But he squandered a lot of his legacy after what happened after Nov. 3. And I think that's a shame. Running for president, you're under a lot of scrutiny. And all I can say is there's a lot to talk about."

Keep reading to find out the one thing that could stop Trump from running for president again in 2024.