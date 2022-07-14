Ivana Trump's Children Share Devastated Statement On Her Death
The death of Ivana Trump was very sudden; the former wife of Donald Trump died in her New York City apartment on July 14, at only 73. Her death was confirmed in a statement by former President Trump on Truth Social.
The first Mrs. Trump was a fierce mother who was beloved by her three children and had no problems pushing back on her ex-husband. Ivana notably took credit for raising Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr. in her book, "Raising Trump," writing, "I was in charge of raising our children before our divorce, and I had sole custody of them after the split. I made the decisions about their education, activities, travel, child care, and allowances. When each one finished college, I said to my ex-husband, 'Here is the finished product. Now it's your turn.'"
A source told the New York Post that Ivanka Trump is in "shock" about Ivana's death. The inside source said Ivanka and her mother were "super close" and that the former first daughter had been spending time with family the last few days in New York City. The same could be said of her sons: Donald Trump Jr., for example, embraced his mother's Czechoslovakian roots, and according to The New York Times, he spent weeks in the summer with his grandparents in Czechoslovakia and was especially close to Ivana's father, Milos Zelnicek. So as expected, the statement from Ivana's children on her death is quite emotional.
Trump children honor Ivana's legacy
Eric Trump posted a sweet Instagram tribute to Ivana Trump on behalf of her children, along with family photos. Eric wrote, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor." It continued, "She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion, and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren."
Ivana wasn't as visible as their dad in later years, but the Trump kids clearly adored their mother. On Mother's Day 2020, Ivanka Trump posted a tribute to her mom on Instagram with throwback photos and wrote, "Mom, showering you with gratitude and virtual kisses, today and always!" She echoed this sentiment in her own official statement on Ivana's death, writing on Twitter, "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."
Donald Trump Jr. hasn't posted to social media on Ivana as of this writing, and it's safe to assume he's taking time to process before speaking out.