Ivana Trump's Children Share Devastated Statement On Her Death

The death of Ivana Trump was very sudden; the former wife of Donald Trump died in her New York City apartment on July 14, at only 73. Her death was confirmed in a statement by former President Trump on Truth Social.

The first Mrs. Trump was a fierce mother who was beloved by her three children and had no problems pushing back on her ex-husband. Ivana notably took credit for raising Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr. in her book, "Raising Trump," writing, "I was in charge of raising our children before our divorce, and I had sole custody of them after the split. I made the decisions about their education, activities, travel, child care, and allowances. When each one finished college, I said to my ex-husband, 'Here is the finished product. Now it's your turn.'"

A source told the New York Post that Ivanka Trump is in "shock" about Ivana's death. The inside source said Ivanka and her mother were "super close" and that the former first daughter had been spending time with family the last few days in New York City. The same could be said of her sons: Donald Trump Jr., for example, embraced his mother's Czechoslovakian roots, and according to The New York Times, he spent weeks in the summer with his grandparents in Czechoslovakia and was especially close to Ivana's father, Milos Zelnicek. So as expected, the statement from Ivana's children on her death is quite emotional.