Will Tiffany Trump Attend Ivana Trump's Funeral?

Funeral services for Ivana Trump — the first wife of former president Donald Trump — will surely be attended by a number of public figures. The family shared the news in a statement on Twitter, revealing that the 73-year-old socialite had died. And while Ivana's official cause of death has yet to be disclosed, the New York Post reports that the "Raising Trump" author was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in her Manhattan home. According to the outlet, authorities have yet to determine whether Ivana fell down the stairs or suffered from cardiac arrest.

Following the news of Ivana's death, Donald shared a loving message to his ex-wife on his Truth Social platform. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," he wrote, per Fox 11. "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her." The former president is also the father of Tiffany Trump, whom he shares with Marla Maples. Ivana hasn't been shy about expressing her distaste for Maples — who was a huge catalyst for the breakdown of her marriage to Donald — leaving many to wonder whether Tiffany will attend Ivana's funeral.