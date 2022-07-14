Inside Ivana Trump's Relationship With Melania Trump

Ivana Trump, designer and ex-wife of former president Donald Trump, has died at 73, according to a statement by her family. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," her family said (via ABC7). "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend." The outlet further reports that officials believe Ivana died of natural causes, as they initially responded to a call for a person experiencing cardiac arrest.

Donald later confirmed the news himself and called the former model an "amazing woman." "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," the former reality star wrote on Truth Social. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life." And while it's clear Ivana had a loving bond with her family, the truth about her relationship with former first lady Melania Trump may be surprising to some.