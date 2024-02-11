Barron Trump's Stunning Height Has Sports Fans Asking The Same Thing
Barron Trump's life today may include less scrutiny than when his father was president, but the youngest Trump still gets plenty of media attention. Notably, folks can't stop freaking out about his height. The then-15-year-old first went viral in 2021 when, at 6-foot-7, he officially became the tallest member of the family. He again went viral in 2022 when he towered over his family at Ivana Trump's funeral. Indeed, his growth spurt drew so much attention that he was soon being encouraged to play pro ball. As one supporter tweeted, "He's gonna keep growing until he is about 20, so we might be looking at the next @SHAQ here" (via indy100).
And it seems he's no stranger to the game. In 2014, Melania Trump shared a photo of her son playing basketball on Facebook. Now, as he's getting ready for college, sports fans can't stop speculating about his athletic future. In August 2023, online sportsbook Bovada even released a series of gambling odds tied to whether or not Barron was likely to play basketball once he enrolled in university. According to the platform, St. John's University in New York and Miami University were tied as the most likely institutions to recruit Barron to play for their team (via SILive). Interestingly, though, the sport Barron Trump actually prefers is not what you think — and it may render all these odds null.
Does Barron Trump have a future in the NBA?
Given Barron Trump's impressive height, it's no surprise that sports fans have been suggesting he pursue basketball. "When does the league get involved @NBA," wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter, while another tweeted, "Barron Trump is gonna be an NBA star in 10 years mark my words." One user even started a poll, asking if Barron was likely to be a future NBA #1 draft pick, and 64% of respondents said yes.
All that speculation has only increased now that Barron is due to graduate high school and head off to college in 2024. In predicting which university could entice him to play ball, Bovada noted that UConn and Florida State were just behind St. John's and Miami. The platform even went as far as to predict what team Barron would play for if he were to reach the NBA. The New York Knicks won the top spot, followed by the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
Indeed, even Donald Trump thinks it's a good idea. In September 2023, he told Megyn Kelly, "Barron's a very good athlete [and] he's a great student." He also shared that they're eyeing the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania from which he himself graduated. Incidentally, the school has a rich sports program and has produced several successful basketball players. But is basketball really in the cards for Barron?
Barron Trump's big sports love is soccer
Onlookers may be betting on Barron Trump hitting the court, but the teen's real sporting passion is soccer. While Melania Trump proudly boasted in 2018 that her son was "all into sports," it seems soccer tops the list. Not only was he spotted wearing a full Arsenal F.C. outfit at the White House in 2017, but he's actually played for both the D.C. United under-12 (as a midfielder) and Arlington Soccer Association under-14 teams. Indeed, Donald Trump told "Face the Nation" in 2019 that while he wants his son to stay far away from football, he's A-okay with him pursuing the other football. "He actually plays a lot of soccer," he confirmed.
And it seems his skills and knowledge match his passion. When D.C. United players visited the White House in 2017, and forward Patrick Mullins, who spoke with Barron, was thoroughly impressed. "Little kid to have a passion for the game and to be knowledgeable and have a conversation with us, it makes me feel good," Mullins said, per The Washington Post. What's more, when a video surfaced showing Barron playing the game in 2022, he was praised for his skill.
As Donald told political supporters in January 2024, his son's heart may be set. "I said, 'You're gonna be a basketball player.' He said, 'Well, I like soccer, Dad,'" he shared, per Daily Mail. He quipped, "I thought: At your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything."