Barron Trump's Stunning Height Has Sports Fans Asking The Same Thing

Barron Trump's life today may include less scrutiny than when his father was president, but the youngest Trump still gets plenty of media attention. Notably, folks can't stop freaking out about his height. The then-15-year-old first went viral in 2021 when, at 6-foot-7, he officially became the tallest member of the family. He again went viral in 2022 when he towered over his family at Ivana Trump's funeral. Indeed, his growth spurt drew so much attention that he was soon being encouraged to play pro ball. As one supporter tweeted, "He's gonna keep growing until he is about 20, so we might be looking at the next @SHAQ here" (via indy100).

And it seems he's no stranger to the game. In 2014, Melania Trump shared a photo of her son playing basketball on Facebook. Now, as he's getting ready for college, sports fans can't stop speculating about his athletic future. In August 2023, online sportsbook Bovada even released a series of gambling odds tied to whether or not Barron was likely to play basketball once he enrolled in university. According to the platform, St. John's University in New York and Miami University were tied as the most likely institutions to recruit Barron to play for their team (via SILive). Interestingly, though, the sport Barron Trump actually prefers is not what you think — and it may render all these odds null.