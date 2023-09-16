Media Moments Barron Trump Can Never Erase

Barron Trump has often been compared to his father, even by his own mom. In 2013, Melania Trump confessed to ABC News, "I call him 'Mini-Donald.'" Indeed, when a 10-year-old Barron showed up at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio in July 2016, he looked like a miniature version of the future president. He donned a suit that looked just like his dad's and was initially all smiles, per MailOnline, as he fist-bumped his older half-brother, Donald Trump Jr. and hugged older half-sister Tiffany Trump. Then, things went south.

Despite their similar fashion sense and reportedly strong bond, Barron isn't always impressed by Donald, and he has a hard time hiding it. During Donald's lengthy RNC speech, Barron could be seen fighting off boredom, and sleep. Cameras captured his every move as he yawned, hung his head in his hands, and tried his best to keep his eyes open.

At other times, he was laser-focused on picking lint off his seat and was also caught nodding off and playing with his hair while staring into space. Barron also struggled through Ivanka's speech and tried to keep busy by fiddling with his tie and a water bottle. As the crowd cheered, he rubbed his eyes and looked seriously pained, earning a death stare from Melania. The struggle was real for the pre-teen and it soon went viral with ABC News poignantly proclaiming, "Barron Trump seemed to want to be anywhere but the RNC."