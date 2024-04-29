Donald Trump Jr.'s Little-Known Connection To Diddy Explained

Donald Trump Jr.'s connection to Diddy goes back further than many might realize. His father, Donald Trump, had a longstanding friendship with Diddy that ended when the producer publicly backed Joe Biden for president in 2020. Besides his father knowing Diddy, Donald Jr. was acquainted with the "It's All About the Benjamins" rapper because the pair ran in the same social circles. "I sorta grew up in that world. Before politics, I used to get invited to the cool person parties," Donald Jr. said during an interview with DJ Akademiks on April 17, 2024, when the subject of Diddy was brought up. In fact, Donald Jr. had a close connection to the musician through his ex-wife.

When Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Jr., she was close to a long-time partner of Diddy. "She was really good friends with Kim Porter," he told DJ Akademiks. "They'd do photoshoots together," Donald Jr. added. While discussing Diddy, Donald Jr. raised suspicions about Porter's death and claimed that she told Vanessa that "she was really afraid" of the rapper. Porter died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia. It should be noted that officials "certified [the death ] as natural." Diddy — who had three children with Porter — often spoke about his former partner following her death and remained in mourning long after she passed. "[I]t broke my heart forever," he told ET in September 2023.

Besides the connection through his ex-wife, Donald Jr. was also linked to Diddy through his alleged mistress, Aubrey O'Day.