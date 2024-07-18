Don Jr. & Vanessa Trump's 2024 RNC Behavior Confirms What We Suspected About Them Post-Divorce
Who said exes can't be cordial? The Trump family showed such a united front at the 2024 Republican National Convention that even past partners showed up. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, joined the rest of the family for the big event and proved what everybody suspected about their relationship post-divorce.
Back in March 2018, Don Jr. and Vanessa announced their split. They shared in a statement to Us Weekly, "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families." The pair had five children together and while things could have been messy, it seems the two are amicable, even all these years later.
At the 2024 RNC, Vanessa showed her support for Donald Trump's second go at the presidency. She was even spotted taking a snap alongside ex-husband Don Jr. and their eldest daughter Kai, who gave a heartwarming speech at the event. People were thrilled to see the pair on good terms, with one person writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'm so glad Vanessa Trump had an amicable divorce with DJT Jr." Another internet user couldn't help but notice the pair always puts their kids first. They wrote, "They seem to co parent well. At the very least which is good." It's not surprising Vanessa showed up to the RNC, as she has shown her support to the Trump family more than once after her divorce from Don Jr.
Vanessa Trump never wavered in her support for the Trump family
If the 2024 RNC didn't prove that Vanessa Trump will always back the Trump family, well, maybe the countless other times she has supported them will. Even though she and Donald Trump Jr. called it quits in 2018, it didn't sour her relationship with the rest of the family.
In July 2024, when the attempted assassination attempt occurred during one of Donald Trump's rally's, Vanessa tweeted her support for the president. Alongside the photo of him raising his fist in the air after being shot, Vanessa wrote, "President Trump will never stop fighting for YOU!!! Please pray." Just a month prior, the former model was wishing her ex-father-in-law a happy birthday on the social media platform.
And unlike many exes who want nothing to do with their former partner and their new loved one, Vanessa is all about it. In 2018, on the heels of their divorce and Donald Trump Jr.'s new relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the mom of five made her feelings clear for the new couple. She wrote on X, "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don," she continued, "We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions & privacy. We'll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!" No matter what, Vanessa is willing to be there for any Trump family member.