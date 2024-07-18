Don Jr. & Vanessa Trump's 2024 RNC Behavior Confirms What We Suspected About Them Post-Divorce

Who said exes can't be cordial? The Trump family showed such a united front at the 2024 Republican National Convention that even past partners showed up. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, joined the rest of the family for the big event and proved what everybody suspected about their relationship post-divorce.

Back in March 2018, Don Jr. and Vanessa announced their split. They shared in a statement to Us Weekly, "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families." The pair had five children together and while things could have been messy, it seems the two are amicable, even all these years later.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

At the 2024 RNC, Vanessa showed her support for Donald Trump's second go at the presidency. She was even spotted taking a snap alongside ex-husband Don Jr. and their eldest daughter Kai, who gave a heartwarming speech at the event. People were thrilled to see the pair on good terms, with one person writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'm so glad Vanessa Trump had an amicable divorce with DJT Jr." Another internet user couldn't help but notice the pair always puts their kids first. They wrote, "They seem to co parent well. At the very least which is good." It's not surprising Vanessa showed up to the RNC, as she has shown her support to the Trump family more than once after her divorce from Don Jr.