Brittany Murphy's Autopsy Report Is Seriously Heartbreaking

Brittany Murphy's death still hits hard as one of Hollywood's most shocking tragedies. At just 32 years old, she had it all: a rising career with standout roles in "Clueless," "Girl, Interrupted," "8 Mile," and "Uptown Girls," plus the kind of charm that made audiences root for her. Off-screen, things seemed equally rosy — she and her husband, Simon Monjack, were reportedly planning to start a family. But on December 20, 2009, everything came to a halt when Murphy died unexpectedly. The most gut-wrenching part? Her death might have been entirely preventable.

Murphy's passing sent shockwaves through the public, not just because of its suddenness but also the bizarre circumstances surrounding it. Officially, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office determined she died of natural causes. Meanwhile, the official autopsy report revealed "bilateral acute pneumonia consistent with a community-acquired infection," compounded by "severe hypochromic, microcytic anemia" linked to "chronic iron deficiency," likely from heavy menstrual bleeding. On top of it all, "multiple drug intoxication" also played a role, though none of the medications found — hydrocodone, acetaminophen, chlorpheniramine, and L-methamphetamine (likely from an inhaler) — were illegal.

But Murphy didn't have to die that soon. Dr. Lisa Scheinin, the medical examiner who conducted her autopsy, told Us Weekly years later that a simple doctor's visit could have saved her life. "All she needed was to have gone to a doctor who would probably have sent her immediately for blood transfusions," she said. "Her hematocrit [red blood cell count] was practically so low at death it was incompatible with life. I'm surprised she lasted that long."