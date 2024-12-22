Celebs Who Clearly Can't Stand Adam Sandler
Over the course of his long career, Adam Sandler has worked with countless celebrities, with some like Jennifer Aniston and Rob Schneider being repeat stars in his movies. And who can blame them — "Just Go With It" and "Grown Ups" were a couple of his highest-grossing films ever. It's safe to say that Sandler has a long list of A-list actors on his friends list, but not everyone likes the "Happy Gilmore" star. In fact, some Hollywood names downright loathe him, and he's even gone so far as to offend an ethnic group.
Sandler definitely has a shady side and even admitted that he has anger issues. "I had a quick temper, quick reactions. I made a lot of dumb mistakes and said a lot of stupid things. Looking back on relationships, I could be an ass," he reflected in an interview with AARP. Sandler may be a comedian, but his sense of humor is not everyone's cup of tea, and clearly, neither is his personality.
Bill Murray reportedly despised Adam Sandler
Bill Murray was a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" for three seasons before leaving in 1980 but occasionally came back as a host. One of these times was when Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, and Chris Farley were on the show, and according to Schneider, Murray hated all of them. During an appearance on "The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show," as shared on YouTube, the "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" star stated, "Hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like, seething looking at him." He then added, "He hated Sandler. He really hated Sandler, too." When asked why, Schneider hinted that Murray disliked Sandler's comedy and mused, "I can't say what exactly the thing was. He just wasn't into that groove of it, you know. And Sandler was just committed to it."
Unfortunately, Murray wasn't the only one who didn't find Sandler funny, and the "Billy Madison" actor was fired from "SNL" in 1995. "The NBC head dude, I know he didn't like our gang," he stated on "The Howard Stern Show." Sandler recalled feeling devastated over the news and finding out that Farley had gotten fired as well. Murray must have been elated over the development.
Loren Anthony walked off the set of an offensive Adam Sandler movie
In 2015, Adam Sandler co-wrote and starred in a movie called "The Ridiculous 6," which happened to be a comedy — but many thought the racist undertones were not so funny. As reported by AP, actor Loren Anthony and some of his fellow cast members walked off the set of the film due to the offensive portrayal of Native Americans. "Right from the get-go, it didn't feel right. But we let it go. Once we found out more about the script, we felt it was totally disrespectful to elders and Native women," he stated.
Anthony wasn't about to let the matter go and told KRQE News 13, "It's bullying on another level. I didn't feel like it was right, so it compelled me, you know to stand up and say something about it." He revealed that when he spoke up, the producers told him and the other Native American actors that if they were unhappy, they were free to go. As for Sandler, he doubled down on defending his film and claimed he wasn't trying to disrespect Native American culture, per Screen Crush. "There's no mocking of American Indians at all in the movie. It's a pro-Indian movie. So hopefully when people see it — whoever was offended on set and walked out, I hope they realize that, and that's it. It was kinda taken out of context," he protested.
Rose McGowan called out Adam Sandler's sexist audition request
It's no secret that women are objectified in Hollywood, but Rose McGowan wasn't going to let a sexist casting call requirement go unnoticed. In a now-deleted tweet shared by E! News, she posted a screenshot of part of a script for an unnamed Adam Sandler movie that requested the female actor to audition wearing tight black clothes that flaunted her décolletage. She wrote, "Casting note that came w/script I got today. For real. name of male star rhymes with Madam Panhandler hahahaha I die."
McGowan told Entertainment Weekly, "It was just so dumb. I was offended by the stupidity more than anything. I was offended by the fact that went through so many people's hands and nobody red-flagged it." The "Jawbreaker" star added, "I'm not trying to vilify Adam Sandler. Although someone did tell me that when he did his Netflix deal, he said, 'I signed with Netflix because it rhymes with Wet Chicks.' I mean, what?" Speaking out against Sandler's movie caused McGowan's agent to drop her and she revealed in a now-deleted tweet (via The Guardian), "I just got fired by my wussy acting agent because I spoke up about the bulls*** in Hollywood. Hahaha." It's safe to say that McGowan and Sandler will never work together after that.
Howard Stern bashed Adam Sandler's movies for years
Howard Stern is no stranger to dissing celebs on his radio show and Adam Sandler wasn't exempt. Although they never publicly fought, according to Us Weekly, the deejay remarked in 2012, "I know Adam Sandler won't come on the show because I've, in the past, criticized his movies. ... I guess that's the reason, but am I the only one criticizing the content in his movies?"
Fast forward three years and the "Murder Mystery" star came onto Stern's show to hash things out between them. "When I was at NYU freshman year, I loved you. That's why it was weird when you used to slam me," Sandler said to the shock jock. "It would break my heart because I loved you growing up." Stern apologized by telling him, "I always felt bad about all the years we didn't speak. I really did because I was a total f***ing a**hole."
Since then, the world's quietest feud has ended, and Sandler made another appearance on the show in 2018. In a clip shared by "The Howard Stern Show," the two bonded over their Jewish heritage and sang the Hebrew blessing they both sang at their bar mitzvahs years ago. "Love it when Sandler is a guest!!" a fan replied.
Janeane Garofalo didn't think Adam Sandler was funny
Janeane Garofalo joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1994 during a time when the show was male-dominated. As reported by New York Magazine, the "Reality Bites" star's stint on the late-night series was far from easy. "It's almost like hazing. Fraternity hazing. It's hard," she stated. "It takes its toll on you. But I think you come out much better in the end. If nothing else, this experience has just toughened me up." She began the show with Adam Sandler already annoyed at her because she had previously told other news outlets that she thought his skits were unfunny and immature. This reportedly prompted Sandler to completely ignore her for weeks before breaking his silence by yelling at her.
Garofalo quit "SNL" during that season and later shared on the "Inside Late Night With Mark Malkoff" podcast that it was the worst time of her career. "The particular amount of time I happened to be there, there was some chaos going on. There was changes happening and the type of comedy that was happening at that particular moment was not my particular taste," she stated.