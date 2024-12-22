Celebs Who Clearly Can't Stand Adam Sandler

In 2015, Adam Sandler co-wrote and starred in a movie called "The Ridiculous 6," which happened to be a comedy — but many thought the racist undertones were not so funny. As reported by AP, actor Loren Anthony and some of his fellow cast members walked off the set of the film due to the offensive portrayal of Native Americans. "Right from the get-go, it didn't feel right. But we let it go. Once we found out more about the script, we felt it was totally disrespectful to elders and Native women," he stated.

Anthony wasn't about to let the matter go and told KRQE News 13, "It's bullying on another level. I didn't feel like it was right, so it compelled me, you know to stand up and say something about it." He revealed that when he spoke up, the producers told him and the other Native American actors that if they were unhappy, they were free to go. As for Sandler, he doubled down on defending his film and claimed he wasn't trying to disrespect Native American culture, per Screen Crush. "There's no mocking of American Indians at all in the movie. It's a pro-Indian movie. So hopefully when people see it — whoever was offended on set and walked out, I hope they realize that, and that's it. It was kinda taken out of context," he protested.