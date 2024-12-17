Justin Timberlake's NSFW Fashion Mishap Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Two years after Nipplegate, Justin Timberlake finally gave Janet Jackson the acknowledgment she deserved, and stated on MTV (via YouTube), "There could have been ways that I could have gone about it [and] handled it better ... If there was something that I could have done in her defense that was more, that I could have realized, then I would have." He later added, "If you consider it 50-50, then I probably got 10 percent of the blame. I think America is harsher on women. I think America is unfairly harsh on ethnic people."

Timberlake went on to perform at the Super Bowl again in 2018 and thankfully, there was no wardrobe mishap. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the "Rhythm Nation" singer shared in the documentary "Janet Jackson" that Timberlake asked her to partner up with him again but she declined. "When I think about it, would it be nice to be able to perform? Yes. Our family, we love entertaining. But on the flip side of it, it's stretching out the past, reliving something that happened over 10 years ago," she stated. As for if there's any bad blood between them, Jackson revealed, "Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago, and he and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same."