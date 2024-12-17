Justin Timberlake's NSFW Fashion Mishap Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Poor Justin Timberlake suffered another controversial wardrobe malfunction that went viral, but this time, it was more than embarrassing for the pop star. In a TikTok video captured by a The Forget Tomorrow World Tour concertgoer, the "Rock Your Body" singer was seen rocking his body on stage while attached to a harness. Unfortunately, the straps around Timberlake's crotch area highlighted his bulge and fans were not so impressed with what they saw. "Not him singing 'Hard to find' while you zoom innnnn," a fan commented. Others referred to the infamous peekaboo incident during Super Bowl XXXVIII, and one posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Somewhere janet jackson is laughing." Another tweeted, "Justin Timberlake 'Little' Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral — Justice For Janet Jackson??"
@jettymay
Justin Timberlake in concert #justintimberlake
As many may remember, Timberlake and Jackson performed "Rock Your Body" during the halftime show in 2004 when he ripped a part of the "All For You" singer's top, exposing her breast. While Jackson faced serious backlash for the incident, Timberlake initially made a joke about the incident and told Access Hollywood at the time, "Hey man, we love giving y'all something to talk about." Meanwhile the "Poetic Justice" actor issued a formal apology but still got banned from the Grammys that year, and her career came to a halt. Fans thought the discrepancy between the consequences was unfair and Timberlake later admitted that it was, as well.
Justin Timberlake owned up to the Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction
Two years after Nipplegate, Justin Timberlake finally gave Janet Jackson the acknowledgment she deserved, and stated on MTV (via YouTube), "There could have been ways that I could have gone about it [and] handled it better ... If there was something that I could have done in her defense that was more, that I could have realized, then I would have." He later added, "If you consider it 50-50, then I probably got 10 percent of the blame. I think America is harsher on women. I think America is unfairly harsh on ethnic people."
Timberlake went on to perform at the Super Bowl again in 2018 and thankfully, there was no wardrobe mishap. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the "Rhythm Nation" singer shared in the documentary "Janet Jackson" that Timberlake asked her to partner up with him again but she declined. "When I think about it, would it be nice to be able to perform? Yes. Our family, we love entertaining. But on the flip side of it, it's stretching out the past, reliving something that happened over 10 years ago," she stated. As for if there's any bad blood between them, Jackson revealed, "Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago, and he and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same."