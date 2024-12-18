Michelle Obama Shares Holiday Complaint About Shopping For 'Cheap' Barack

Michelle Obama has been known to tease her husband Barack Obama, and she just did it again in the funniest, low-key way. During an interview with Jennifer Hudson, as shared on X, formerly Twitter, the former FLOTUS was asked, "Who's the hardest to shop for?" Michelle immediately named Barack, and with a roll of her eyes, she stated, "I mean, he's just a boy, you know? I mean, he just doesn't do much. He golfs and there's only so many golf balls you can get a dude." The mom of two went on to bemoan how her husband complains if she buys him expensive items and shared, "I'm trying to like, get him clothes that he wouldn't buy, you know. Because he's also cheap."

Barack may not appreciate designer clothes, but he did give his wife of over 30 years a shout-out for an incredibly thoughtful present in 2020. "For Christmas, Michelle surprised me with this drawing of the 12th hole at Augusta National by the terrific artist, @ValentinoDixon. It's an incredible piece, but the story behind it is even better," he shared on Instagram. Barack explained that the artist was wrongfully convicted of a crime and given a hefty sentence. While in prison, his uncle encouraged him to keep making art, which got exposure and caught the attention of do-gooders from Georgetown University, who got Dixon freed through The Innocence Project. "I'm so proud to have one of his works to display," Barack wrote. As for gifts, this has to be one of the best he's gotten, and the former POTUS has received plenty over the years.