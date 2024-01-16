The Shady Side Of Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama firmly believes in turning the other cheek and striving to be the better person in confrontational situations, which is quite a feat when it comes to life in Washington, D.C. Still, it doesn't mean that Michelle is totally averse to getting shady from time to time — and when she does, it's pretty epic.

Michelle showed off her salty side when she gave some not-so-subtle digs at Donald Trump during her 2016 DNC speech. The former FLOTUS explained how she and Barack Obama encouraged their daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, to rise above the political dirt. "We urge them to ignore those who question their father's citizenship or faith," Michelle said. "We explain when someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don't stoop to their level," she continued. "No, our motto is 'when they go low, we go high.'"

Michelle explained her ethos in a November 2022 "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" appearance. "For me, going high is not losing the urgency or the passion or the rage, especially when you are justified in it," Michelle said. "If going low worked, we'd do it," she continued. "It might be a 'quick fix,' but it doesn't fix anything over the long term." Michelle chooses to adhere to carefully crafted jibes and stealth snarks instead of bombastic rage and incendiary rhetoric. However, that doesn't take the stings out of Michelle's zings.