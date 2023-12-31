5 Times Michelle Obama Has Taken A Public Dig At Donald Trump

You don't need a presidential news conference to know that Michelle Obama isn't Donald Trump's biggest fan. Throughout the years, the former first lady has taken several jabs at Trump not just on his policies but also regarding who he is as a person.

The tension between Michelle and Trump likely arose when he announced his presidential candidacy in 2015. It's no secret Trump had some controversial stances, many of which went against what Michelle's husband Barack Obama had built during his presidency. Throughout Trump's run, Michelle criticized the future president. Initially, this didn't get to the businessman. "Look, she's the first lady. She's got to say what she's got to say. I mean, I understand that. That's the game," he told ABC News.

Despite Michelle's efforts to get Hillary Clinton elected, Trump became the 45th president of the United States. Even though Michelle was disappointed, she was willing to give Trump a shot at first. "This is our democracy, and this is how it works," she told People after Trump won in 2016. "We are ready to work with the next administration and make sure they are as successful as they can be. Because that's what's best for this country."

Michelle may have been willing to give Trump a chance, but throughout his presidency and even after, Trump's controversial opinions made it difficult for Michelle to support him. Now, she has not been shy about sharing her criticism toward the former president in public digs.