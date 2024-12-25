Why The World Is Obsessed With Taylor Swift's Belly Button

There is no end to how obsessed Swifties are with Taylor Swift, and out of all her features, they've honed in on her belly button. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is known for wearing high-waisted bottoms, even before they became popular again, and she created a buzz when she revealed why. As reported by USA Today, Swift told Lucky in 2014, "I don't like showing my belly button. When you start showing your belly button then you're really committing to the midriff thing. I only partially commit to the midriff thing — you're only seeing lower rib cage." She added more intrigue around her navel when she added, "I don't want people to know if I have one or not. I want that to be a mystery. As far as anyone knows based on my public appearances, they haven't seen evidence of a belly button. It could be pierced. They have no idea."

That same year, The Cut tweeted photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Swift covering her lower midriff and wrote, "There is no proof Taylor Swift has a belly button." A fan replied, "Lol she is probably an angel or a super beautiful talented robot alien." Another laughed at the ridiculous conspiracy theory and replied, "literally fell out of my chair after reading that headline. LOL." Despite the mystery surrounding Swift's belly button, she proved that she does in fact have one, and she's not an alien after all, as some believed.