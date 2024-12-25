Why The World Is Obsessed With Taylor Swift's Belly Button
There is no end to how obsessed Swifties are with Taylor Swift, and out of all her features, they've honed in on her belly button. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is known for wearing high-waisted bottoms, even before they became popular again, and she created a buzz when she revealed why. As reported by USA Today, Swift told Lucky in 2014, "I don't like showing my belly button. When you start showing your belly button then you're really committing to the midriff thing. I only partially commit to the midriff thing — you're only seeing lower rib cage." She added more intrigue around her navel when she added, "I don't want people to know if I have one or not. I want that to be a mystery. As far as anyone knows based on my public appearances, they haven't seen evidence of a belly button. It could be pierced. They have no idea."
That same year, The Cut tweeted photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Swift covering her lower midriff and wrote, "There is no proof Taylor Swift has a belly button." A fan replied, "Lol she is probably an angel or a super beautiful talented robot alien." Another laughed at the ridiculous conspiracy theory and replied, "literally fell out of my chair after reading that headline. LOL." Despite the mystery surrounding Swift's belly button, she proved that she does in fact have one, and she's not an alien after all, as some believed.
Taylor Swift has revealed her belly button to the public
After vowing now to show her belly button, Taylor Swift bared her midriff to the world in 2015. In a now-deleted Instagram post shared by BuzzFeed on X, the "Shake It Off" singer is seen standing on a boat with the Haim sisters while wearing a multi-colored striped bikini. A fan replied, "In response to TSwift belly button: 'So she's not related to Kyle XY.'" Swift revealed in an interview on BBC (via Elle) that the reason she shared the pics was because the group was being photographed by paparazzi. "At which point, we go back to the beach and realize, 'OK, so they got pictures of us in our bikinis.' I don't want them to make, like, $100,000 for a bikini shot. And so we're like, 'Get up on the bow of the boat: We're taking better bikini shots so that they don't make as much money on theirs,'" she stated.
IMPORTANT: Taylor Swift does, in fact, have a belly button. http://t.co/oOVVJU90K0 pic.twitter.com/hahwnwrmXd
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 24, 2015
Swift has since revealed her belly button several times, but fans are still obsessed with it. A fan account shared on X photos of the pop star included in "1989 (Taylor's Version) with her wearing a shiny green top and low-cut pants. "Omg she showed her belly button IFYKYKYKY," a Swiftie replied. Another wrote, "Her bellybutton. 1989 Taylor would never!" The lore of Taylor Swift's belly button certainly deserves its own album by now.