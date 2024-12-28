Tragic Details About ABC News Meteorologist Ginger Zee

The following article discusses mental health issues, suicide, eating disorders, and domestic abuse.

Ginger Zee made a career and name for herself covering the weather on "Good Morning America." But behind her joyful smile and big personality lie a lot of things you probably don't know about Zee. The chief meteorologist for ABC News has faced a series of challenges starting in her childhood. When she was in fourth grade, Zee developed an eating disorder that accompanied her throughout her teenage years and well into college.

Zee also suffered from depression, a condition that worsened after she was diagnosed with narcolepsy in her early 20s. While on medication to treat the sleep disorder that was heavily affecting her quality of life, she felt her depression sink lower. Soon after, she attempted suicide for the first time. After graduation, she attempted it a second time. That happened not long before she started her first job. While Zee is now happily married to Ben Aaron, she was in an abusive relationship during those turbulent years.

The toxic relationship escalated to the point that she feared for her life during a trip. She had to call the police for help, and they removed her from the situation. Her escape from the abuse and the prospect of starting her dream job motivated her to check into a mental hospital, where she was also diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. Treating her mental health conditions and healing from her traumas has been a lifelong journey. Zee has faced a host of tragic events, but she's proud of where she's landed.