Kim Kardashian's Christmas Party Behavior Proves She Hasn't Realized Her Fame Is Fading Fast

Kim Kardashian's Christmas-themed posts were both spicy and controversial, which seemed to scream for attention. When attending the Skims Christmas party, Kardashian was festive — but far from traditional. Perhaps Kardashian could sense that people are tired of hearing about her, as she attempted to reclaim relevance by showing up to the festivities in a body-hugging red vinyl dress. The wrapped number was low-cut and accentuated her assets. It featured a full-length skirt, which clung to her backside. Kardashian accessorized with a black walking boot (thanks to her foot injury), rolling up to the party with a scooter adorned with tinsel to make it more festive.

The reality star didn't try to hide the boot, putting it on full display in photos uploaded both to Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter. In one photo, Kardashian posed next to a table with her boot lifted high, while displaying her derriere. For the next slide, Kimmy Cakes playfully recreated her viral "Break The Internet" photo for Paper Magazine from 2014. This time around instead of a champagne glass resting on her booty, somebody placed a cocktail on Kardashian's tush as she smiled for the camera. While the pic may have been intended to come off as candid, many fans were unimpressed with the attempt. "[T]hat s*** dont hit the same," one X user commented.

In fact, many social media users were bothered by Kardashian's contrived antics. "She's getting more desperate for attention as the years go on," a person tweeted. Those sentiments were shared on her Instagram post. "Go away, Thanks. – The world," an Instagram user replied. The photos in the revealing vinyl dress were low-key compared to the scandalous video Kardashian posted days later, however.