Kim Kardashian's Christmas Party Behavior Proves She Hasn't Realized Her Fame Is Fading Fast
Kim Kardashian's Christmas-themed posts were both spicy and controversial, which seemed to scream for attention. When attending the Skims Christmas party, Kardashian was festive — but far from traditional. Perhaps Kardashian could sense that people are tired of hearing about her, as she attempted to reclaim relevance by showing up to the festivities in a body-hugging red vinyl dress. The wrapped number was low-cut and accentuated her assets. It featured a full-length skirt, which clung to her backside. Kardashian accessorized with a black walking boot (thanks to her foot injury), rolling up to the party with a scooter adorned with tinsel to make it more festive.
The reality star didn't try to hide the boot, putting it on full display in photos uploaded both to Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter. In one photo, Kardashian posed next to a table with her boot lifted high, while displaying her derriere. For the next slide, Kimmy Cakes playfully recreated her viral "Break The Internet" photo for Paper Magazine from 2014. This time around instead of a champagne glass resting on her booty, somebody placed a cocktail on Kardashian's tush as she smiled for the camera. While the pic may have been intended to come off as candid, many fans were unimpressed with the attempt. "[T]hat s*** dont hit the same," one X user commented.
In fact, many social media users were bothered by Kardashian's contrived antics. "She's getting more desperate for attention as the years go on," a person tweeted. Those sentiments were shared on her Instagram post. "Go away, Thanks. – The world," an Instagram user replied. The photos in the revealing vinyl dress were low-key compared to the scandalous video Kardashian posted days later, however.
Fans bash Kim Kardashian's attention-seeking video
Keeping with the holiday spirit, Kim Kardashian made one of her most embarrassing career moves when she released a music video/short film titled "Santa Baby" on December 23. The avant-garde art piece, which clocked in at just under five minutes, was published across her socials and on YouTube. The video was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis with music produced by Kardashian's brother-in-law, Travis Barker. "Santa Baby" featured footage of Kardashian crawling around on all-fours in a home that was in disarray around Christmas night. As vignettes of oddity unfolded around her, "The Kardashians" star donned a short blonde wig and an unbuttoned baby blue sweater with a bralette underneath. She also sported a pair of skintight, neutral-colored leggings that were pulled low so her thong was visible as she slithered around the floor.
The clip is imbued with a creepy vibe and is somehow even more odd than the description may sound. It ends with a cameo from "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin, who wears a full Santa suit while holding a camcorder to capture Kardashian and the surrounding anti-Christmas scene.
If the Skims honcho was hungry for engagement then her Christmas wish came true as people sounded off about her "Santa Baby" video. "Kim Kardashian desperate for that 2025 attention. She knows shes slowly losing all relevancy," one X user tweeted. Others believed the deliberately edgy vid showed off Kardashian's shady side. "Why is your art so lame? It's so evil in a tryhard way," one person wrote on X. People also commented on how much airtime Kardashian's backside was given in the short film. "WTF this proves kim Kardashian's a** is the only talent she has," one of them commented.