Are People Tired Of Hearing About Kim Kardashian?

While a lot of celebrities come and go, Kim Kardashian is one that has managed to stay in the spotlight ever since she became a household name back in the late aughts. From being Paris Hilton's closet organizer to having her own reality show with her family, and even becoming one of the biggest names in the world, Kim continues to combat the claims that she's famous simply for being famous. Responding to her critics about the matter, Kim told Variety, "who gives a f***" when it comes to origin of fame. She said, "We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that's what you think, then sorry. We just don't have the energy for that. We don't have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don't know what to tell you."

Despite all of her ups and downs, Kim's position in the limelight hasn't faded away at all, as she has almost 300 million followers on Instagram and another 72 million followers on Twitter. With numbers like that on social media, one might assume constant news about Kim is welcomed by fans across the world. However, the results of a new Nicki Swift survey reveal a different story, as we asked readers which celebrity gets way too much attention.