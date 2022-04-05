Are People Tired Of Hearing About Kim Kardashian?
While a lot of celebrities come and go, Kim Kardashian is one that has managed to stay in the spotlight ever since she became a household name back in the late aughts. From being Paris Hilton's closet organizer to having her own reality show with her family, and even becoming one of the biggest names in the world, Kim continues to combat the claims that she's famous simply for being famous. Responding to her critics about the matter, Kim told Variety, "who gives a f***" when it comes to origin of fame. She said, "We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that's what you think, then sorry. We just don't have the energy for that. We don't have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don't know what to tell you."
Despite all of her ups and downs, Kim's position in the limelight hasn't faded away at all, as she has almost 300 million followers on Instagram and another 72 million followers on Twitter. With numbers like that on social media, one might assume constant news about Kim is welcomed by fans across the world. However, the results of a new Nicki Swift survey reveal a different story, as we asked readers which celebrity gets way too much attention.
People no longer want to keep up with the Kardashians
Out of 567 Nicki Swift survey respondents, a whopping 66% of participants said that they are tired of hearing about Kim Kardashian. There's plenty of news to be heard about Kim these days, whether it's her reality show, her business deals, and of course, her boyfriend Pete Davidson and the ongoing drama with her estranged husband, Kanye "Ye" West. Similarly, another 24% of Nicki Swift readers said that hearing about Kim's sister Kylie Jenner ad nauseam is just too much. Interestingly, only 4% said they think Zendaya is in the headlines too much while another 3% said Harry Styles.
Though fans have grown tired of hearing about Kim, she's not showing signs of slowing down. Between Kim's SKIMS line getting a lot of attention, a new reality series on Hulu on the horizon, and the various headlines the mom of four makes on a daily basis, it's doubtful that retirement is on her mind. In fact, in an interview with Vogue back in February, Kim made it clear that after spending so many years making "other people happy," she's putting herself first. She said, "My 40s are about being Team Me. I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I'm going to put my phone down." In other words, Kim is not going anywhere anytime soon.