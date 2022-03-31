Kim Kardashian Is Set To Spill The Beans On Her Drama With Kanye West
The Kardashians are gearing up to make their return onto television screens with the April 14 debut of their new Hulu series. As per Variety, the famous family — who got their start on E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007 — signed an overall deal with Hulu in December 2020, which will see them create content about their lives and other projects.
In the trailer for the new series, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian promise a more intimate look into their lives, while momager Kris Jenner threatens viewers (and their frenemies) to "never go against the family." However, since the filming of the show, much of the attention has been Kim's divorce with Kanye "Ye" West and her new relationship with Pete Davidson. Ye has repeatedly targeted Kim and Davidson on social media over the past several months, which the Skims founder has said caused her "emotional distress" (per People).
Though Kim has largely refrained from discussing her divorce with Ye on social media, she is set to reclaim her narrative and spill the beans on the rapper in a new primetime interview. Here's everything we know about the special that's set to air on April 6.
Kim Kardashian will address her parenting struggles with Kanye West
Ahead of their new series debuting on Hulu on April 14, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian will come clean about their lives in a candid interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts. In a sneak peek for the special, released exclusively by People, Kim will address her romance with Pete Davidson and her co-parenting arrangements with Kanye "Ye" West.
"It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private," Kim tells Roberts in the trailer about the paradox of fame and privacy, before cutting to another soundbite where Kim says she "absolutely" thinks she deserves respect from other people for her role as a businesswoman. Later on, Roberts gets to the nitty-gritty, and asks Kim if she had "leaned on" her family for support through her divorce with Ye. Of course, the answer didn't make it into the trailer, but Kim could be seen with an apprehensive look on her face as the question was asked.
While fans will have to wait to see how much tea Kim will spill in the special, she has been accused of lying after footage surfaced of her talking to Roberts about her controversial comments to Variety earlier this month about women needing to "get [their] a** up and work." Kim claimed her comments were taken out of context, but representatives of the publication refuted her claims, saying the raw footage showed otherwise, per Screen Rant.