Kim Kardashian Is Set To Spill The Beans On Her Drama With Kanye West

The Kardashians are gearing up to make their return onto television screens with the April 14 debut of their new Hulu series. As per Variety, the famous family — who got their start on E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007 — signed an overall deal with Hulu in December 2020, which will see them create content about their lives and other projects.

In the trailer for the new series, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian promise a more intimate look into their lives, while momager Kris Jenner threatens viewers (and their frenemies) to "never go against the family." However, since the filming of the show, much of the attention has been Kim's divorce with Kanye "Ye" West and her new relationship with Pete Davidson. Ye has repeatedly targeted Kim and Davidson on social media over the past several months, which the Skims founder has said caused her "emotional distress" (per People).

Though Kim has largely refrained from discussing her divorce with Ye on social media, she is set to reclaim her narrative and spill the beans on the rapper in a new primetime interview. Here's everything we know about the special that's set to air on April 6.