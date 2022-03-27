Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Red Carpet Appearance Was Uncomfortably On Brand
Fiances Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged back in October 2021, and they have been practically inseparable ever since. But it looks like the stresses of planning a Kardashian-Barker wedding have not put a damper on their relationship — at all. Judging from their steamy posts together on social media, Kourtney and Travis are still going strong. Their lives have also seamlessly blended together, with both Kourtney and Travis's children from their previous relationships getting along swimmingly. Even body language experts say that #Kravis is here to stay!
If Kourtney and Travis are known for anything, it's certainly for the immense amount of PDA they have been caught in the act doing. From red carpets, concerts, and even Disneyland, it seems like we have seen the two locking lips everywhere. And now, the glitz and glamour of the Academy Awards have certainly not stopped the couple from doing what they do best: make out in front of everyone.
Travis Barker gives Kourtney Kardashian a big ol' snog
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped onto the red carpet at the Academy Awards on March 27. Kourtney looked gorgeous with her slicked-back hair and strapless, black dress. And of course, the couple had to match, so the Blink-182 drummer's suit was also all-black and his fit was topped off with big, Prada sunglasses.
But no Kravis appearance would be complete without a little bit — ok, maybe it was a lot — of PDA. As they posed for photos in front of the iconic line of flashing bulbs on the red carpet, Travis just had to lean down to give Kourtney some love. And that love was given with visible tongue.
"We all know they are together. I'm all for PDA, but come on.. this is the #Oscars2022 ... keep it classy folks. IMO," one fan complained on Twitter. "I'm so sick of these people and their tongues," another user said. Hey, we wouldn't expect anything less.