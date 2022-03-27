Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Red Carpet Appearance Was Uncomfortably On Brand

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped onto the red carpet at the Academy Awards on March 27. Kourtney looked gorgeous with her slicked-back hair and strapless, black dress. And of course, the couple had to match, so the Blink-182 drummer's suit was also all-black and his fit was topped off with big, Prada sunglasses.

But no Kravis appearance would be complete without a little bit — ok, maybe it was a lot — of PDA. As they posed for photos in front of the iconic line of flashing bulbs on the red carpet, Travis just had to lean down to give Kourtney some love. And that love was given with visible tongue.

"We all know they are together. I'm all for PDA, but come on.. this is the #Oscars2022 ... keep it classy folks. IMO," one fan complained on Twitter. "I'm so sick of these people and their tongues," another user said. Hey, we wouldn't expect anything less.