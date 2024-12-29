Two Of Fox News' Biggest Stars Reportedly Can't Stand Each Other

At Fox News, the scandals never stop, and nor do the feuds among its biggest stars. Remember Megyn Kelly and Sean Hannity's 2016 spat over Donald Trump? Yeah, that happened, but they're all buddy-buddy now. But in 2024, rumors of another Hannity feud have surfaced, this time involving "The" Five co-host Dana Perino. Is it another installment of Fox's slate of star-on-star beef, or just another steaming pile of fake news? No shade intended.

Rumors of the Hannity and Perino feud started with a sketchy Facebook ad claiming Perino was leaving "The Five" to focus on her burgeoning CBD gummies empire. Not just any gummies, though — these were purportedly capable of "reversing dementia." The ad directed readers to a "Fox News" article, which claimed that Hannity was reportedly livid about Perino's new business venture, claiming it had a conflict with his show's sponsors. "Sean Hannity was outraged and expressed his intention to sue Dana Perino and Fox for violating his contract and allegedly driving away sponsors," the article noted. It even included so-called "quotes" of Perino supposedly firing back, accusing Hannity of smearing her name, and Hannity reportedly pressuring Fox to cut Perino loose and force her to issue an apology to the network.

Now, given Fox's track record of scandals, on-air sparring, and internal tension, this story sounds juicy enough to be true. But as it turns out, it's 100% fake. There's no CBD empire for Perino and no lawsuit threats for Hannity. There's no internal war at Fox, either, at least none involving both of them. The story, much like Perino's purported miracle gummies, holds no weight and was just fabricated for clickbait and good 'ol online hoax. Again, no shade intended.