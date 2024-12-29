Chip Gaines Looks Unrecognizable Without His Signature Long Locks

Chip Gaines is one star whom quarantine made unrecognizable. But while others took a break from their strict fitness plans, prioritized comfort, and pumped the brakes on some of their surgical touchups, Chip, who's married to Joanna Gaines, took a different route: he stopped getting haircuts, allowing his hair to flourish. Of course, Chip has always experimented with length slightly longer than the average male, but he put things into overdrive when he allowed his locks to reach past his shoulders. "I've never had long hair, so for me, I've had all these odd bucket lists that I want to say before I die and long hair was one of them," Chip shared with Access Hollywood in July 2021.

And while Joanna and their daughters gave Chip their stamp of approval, fans didn't exactly jump on the bandwagon. In August 2021, Chip popped up on Instagram to address the negativity surrounding his mane and reveal his noble reason for letting his hair grow. "WOW ... turns out some of y'all really don't like my hair!" he posted alongside a video compilation of hate comments. Then, with a few more words, he made every troll who had something bad to say feel terrible. "I'm going to cut my hair, and I'm asking you to cut a check—and let's see if we can raise a boatload of money for the kids at @stjude," continued Chip. "The hair's coming off on Friday, but between now and then, let's chip in together for a good cause. And when it's all said and done, I'll donate my hair to @cwhl_org."

Of course, Chip made good on his promise to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital — and as you can probably guess, he looks very different without his signature locks.