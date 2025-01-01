Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly Is Growing Up To Be His Twin
Everly Tatum is becoming the spitting image of her dad, Channing Tatum. It seems like only yesterday that Channing and his then-wife, Jenna Dewan — who split in April 2018, months before Dewan filed for divorce — were announcing Everly's arrival. Taking to Channing's website, the then-spouses shared the news of their little blessing with their fans. "Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter, Everly Tatum, who was born on May 31 in London," read the 2013 announcement (via Today). "Sending love and light to Chan, Jenna and Ms. Everly!"
With time, Channing and Dewan have transitioned into the role of co-parents. And though they've navigated through several public conflicts since their marriage ended, they seem to agree that protecting their daughter's privacy is their main priority. In fact, it was several years before Dewan started posting photos of her and Channing's daughter online more frequently, a decision inspired by Everly. "Yeah, she felt comfortable with it," Dewan shared with Yahoo! Life in December 2021. "And I think there comes a certain age where you start realizing she's old enough to [wonder], Why is my face covered? But she's aware and she knows that we were being protective and wanted it to be coming from her."
Of course, Dewan's laxer social media stance means that people have begun to compare Everly to her famous parents — especially her father, Channing.
Channing and his daughter, Everly, are totes twinning!
On September 28, 2024, Channing Tatum played the role of proud single father by taking to Instagram to celebrate his daughter, Everly Tatum's, triumphs in Irish dancing. "There is absolutely no words for how proud i am of this lil girl!!! Im freaking out maaaaannn!!!!" he captioned a photo of them posing with her trophy. However, Channing's endearing excitement is far from the only noteworthy detail of this post; the father-daughter pair looked super similar as they stood side by side.
Fans also noted the resemblance between the two in a carousel of photos and videos that Jenna Dewan shared in March 2024. "Man she looks like her dad!! Adorable," commented one fan underneath Dewan's Instagram post. "She looks just like her daddy," wrote another. Yeah, we'd have to agree!
With that said, Everly can thank both of her parents for being light on her feet. After all, Channing spent several years heading up the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" franchises, which are both dance-centric entities. Meanwhile, her mother, who also starred in "Step Up" and "Take The Lead," has an extensive history in acting and dance. One of Dewan's most iconic dance feats, of course, was serving as Janet Jackson's background dancer. "I dreamed of dancing for her. She was my end all be all," Dewan shared during an appearance on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" in 2021. "The universe blessed me, I was able to dance with her, and we're still really good friends." Basically, Everly has some pretty iconic parents!