Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly Is Growing Up To Be His Twin

Everly Tatum is becoming the spitting image of her dad, Channing Tatum. It seems like only yesterday that Channing and his then-wife, Jenna Dewan — who split in April 2018, months before Dewan filed for divorce — were announcing Everly's arrival. Taking to Channing's website, the then-spouses shared the news of their little blessing with their fans. "Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter, Everly Tatum, who was born on May 31 in London," read the 2013 announcement (via Today). "Sending love and light to Chan, Jenna and Ms. Everly!"

With time, Channing and Dewan have transitioned into the role of co-parents. And though they've navigated through several public conflicts since their marriage ended, they seem to agree that protecting their daughter's privacy is their main priority. In fact, it was several years before Dewan started posting photos of her and Channing's daughter online more frequently, a decision inspired by Everly. "Yeah, she felt comfortable with it," Dewan shared with Yahoo! Life in December 2021. "And I think there comes a certain age where you start realizing she's old enough to [wonder], Why is my face covered? But she's aware and she knows that we were being protective and wanted it to be coming from her."

Of course, Dewan's laxer social media stance means that people have begun to compare Everly to her famous parents — especially her father, Channing.